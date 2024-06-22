Virat Kohli Scripts History, Becomes First Player To Hit 3,000 Runs Across T20 And 50-Over World Cups

Star India batter Virat Kohli made history on Saturday, becoming the first-ever cricketer to score 3,000 runs across both 20-over and 50-over Cricket World Cups. Virat accomplished this milestone during his side's T20 World Cup Super Eights clash against Bangladesh in Antigua.

During the match, after a few poor games, Virat showed glimpses of his vintage self, scoring 37 runs in 28 deliveries. His knock had a four and three big sixes. Virat scored his runs at a strike rate of 132.14.

Virat is the leading run-scorer in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup, scoring 1,207 runs in 32 matches and 30 innings at an average of 63.52 and a strike rate of 129.78. Ending unbeaten 11 times, Virat has scored 14 half-centuries in tournament history, with the best score of 89*. He also won 'Player of the Tournament' in 2014 and 2016 for his performances.

Virat's top campaign in the T20 World Cup was in 2014, scoring 319 runs in six matches at an average of 106.33 with four half-centuries. His strike rate was 129.15. In the ongoing tournament, Virat has scored 66 runs in five games at an average of 13.20 and a strike rate of 108.19, with the best score of 37.

Coming to the 50-over World Cup, Virat also has a fine record in the larger format. He is the second-highest run-scorer in tournament history, with 1,795 runs in 37 matches and 37 innings at an average of 59.83 and a strike rate of 88.20, with five centuries and 12 fifties. His best score is 117.

In a career-best performance during the 2023 50-over World Cup in India, Virat notably top-scored and secured the 'Player of the Tournament' award, scoring 765 runs in 11 matches at an average of above 95, with three centuries and six fifties. His best score was 117. He also registered the most runs by a batter in a single World Cup edition, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of 673 runs in 2003.

Overall, across both competitions in 69 matches, Virat has scored 3,002 runs in 67 innings at an average of 61.26. He has scored five centuries and 26 fifties, with the best score of 117. Coming to the match, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field first.