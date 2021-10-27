T20 World Cup: Adam Gilchrist claims Quinton De Kock DOES support BLM movement

Just minutes before the toss in the 'Super 12' game, which the Proteas won by eight wickets, de Kock made himself unavailable for selection. The news came after Cricket South Africa (CSA) released a statement saying that all players should take the knee before their remaining T20 World Cup matches in support of the 'Black Lives Matter movement.

De Kock was one of a number of South African players who had not been taking the knee ahead of recent internationals, including the team's tournament opener against Australia, with some players kneeling, some raising a fist and some standing. The inconsistencies with the way players have been acknowledging a stance against racism was one of the reasons CSA issued a clear directive to its team.

But Gilchrist told SEN's Whateley on Wednesday morning that, "It seems Quinton de Kock is very active in being pro-Black Lives Matter, and supporting people of colour within that country. I think the gesture if it's going to help people move forward and heal, and create a stronger future, is probably worth doing.

"For Quinton, it's about being told he has to do something when he doesn't necessarily feel he needs to do it, that it's become a bit tokenistic," added the Australian legend.

A South African sports journalist Lungani Zama has been quoted as saying that de Kock's decision to stand down "reflects his perspective on the cricketing bureaucracy, not the movement". Quinton de Kock has withdrawn from the Proteas World Cup T20 match after refusing to take the knee for Black Lives Matter. De Kock says, "I'll keep my reasons to myself and it is my own personal opinion." pic.twitter.com/iUq0ycHrrR

"The timing of it could have been a lot better, given the amount of time South Africa have had to make a definitive, collective stance," Zama, a Guardian contributor, told SEN Breakfast.

"If you're asking me if Quinton de Kock is racist or against Black Lives Matter, I'll unequivocally say no," said Zama, adding, "I know him personally, and I know the work he's done to improve the lives and experiences of black players and black people around him, for years. From my conversations with him, he sees it as a token gesture which has been watered down to almost mean nothing."

Going forward, Zama said that it would be much better if individuals could "settle on a comfortable decision for themselves".

"I do completely agree that it's a much more worthwhile and meaningful journey if the individual is able to learn what they can and settle on a comfortable decision for themselves. Rather than being forced, and ramrodded down a particular policy that has clearly been made on the run."