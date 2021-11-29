TAD vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiators: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today's T10 match at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 6:30 PM IST November 29

TAD vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiators 2021: Unbeaten from their last 3 games, Deccan Gladiators will take on Team Abu Dhabi in the 25th match of the tournament. Gladiators have already qualified for the playoffs thanks to the power-hitting of Andre Russell, Odean Smith and Tom Moores who scored a total of 134runs in their last game against Northern Warriors, guiding them to a victory by 19runs.

Team Abu Dhabi are also in good form after winning their previous fixture against Chennai Braves by 7 wickets to register their sixth victory of the tournament. Team Abu Dhabi are currently second on the points table with 12 points.

MATCH DETAILS

Toss: The toss between Team Abu Dhabi and Deccan Gladiators will take place at 6 PM

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Date and Time: November 29th at 6:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Rishtey Cineplex and Colors Cineplex

TAB vs DG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt, Tom Moores

Batsmen: Colin Ingram, Najibullah-Zad, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Tom Banton

All-rounder: Andre Russell, Jamie Overton, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Danny Briggs, Odean Smith

TAD vs DG Probable Playing XIs

Team Abu Dhabi: Phil Salt (wk), Paul Stirling, Liam Livingstone (c), Chris Gayle, Colin Ingram, Jamie Overton, Marchant de Lange/Sheldon Cottrell, Danny Briggs, Farooq Muhammad, Fidel Edwards, Naveen ul Haq

Deccan Gladiators: Tom Kohler Cadmore, Tom Banton, Tom Moores (wk), Andre Russell, Najibullah Zadran, Odean Smith, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wahab Riaz (c), Rumman Raees, Sultan Ahmed

TAD vs DG Squads

Team Abu Dhabi: Liam Livingstone, Chris Gayle, Marchant De Lange, Colin Ingram, Phil Salt, Paul Stirling, Obed McCoy, Danny Briggs, Jamie Overton, Naveen Ul Haq, Fidel Edwards, Rohan Mustafa, Mohammad Faraazzudin, Ahmad Daniyal, Chris Benjamin.

Deccan Gladiators: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Banton, Anwar Ali, Tom Moores (wk), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Odean Smith, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wahab Riaz (Captain), Rumman Raees, Sultan Ahmed, Asif Khan, Izharulhaq Naveed, Nav Pabreja, Najibullah Zadran, Tymal Mills, Hamid Hassan.