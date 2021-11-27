TAD vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today's T10 match at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 5:30 PM IST November 27

TAD vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors 2021: League leaders Team Abu Dhabi will take on Northern Warriors, who are currently not in good form as they failed to defend a decent target of 108 runs against Delhi Bulls and lost by 6 wickets. However, they have some really good players like Moeen Ali, Abhimanyu Mithun and Rovaman Powell who perform well if the team sticks to their plans.

On the other hand, Team Abu Dhabi are coming from a very confident win as they defeated the Bangla Tigers by a big margin of 40runs and they look like they are unstoppable at the moment. Likes of Chris Gayle and Paul Stirling have already shown the explosive batting style they carry for the team and will look to keep the same momentum going for this fixture.

MATCH DETAILS

Toss: The toss between Team Abu Dhabi and Northern Warriors will take place at 5 PM.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Date and Time: November 27th at 5:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Rishtey Cineplex and Colors Cineplex

TAB vs NW My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Abdool Shakoor

Batsmen: Chris Gayle, Rovman Powell, Paul Stirling

All-rounder: Liam Livingstone(c), Moin Ali, Jamie Overton, Samit Patel

Bowlers: Abhimanyu Mithun, Marchant de Lange, Danny Briggs

TAD vs NW Probable Playing XIs

Team Abu Dhabi: Philip Salt, Paul Stirling, Liam Livingstone (c), Chris Gayle, Colin Ingram, Chris Benjamin (wk), Marchant de Lange, Danny Briggs, Ahmed Daniyal, Naveen-ul-Haq, Muhammad Farooq

Northern Warriors: Kennar Lewis (wk), Moen Ali, Samit Patel, Rovman Powell (c), Umair Ali, Ross Whiteley, Abhimanyu Mithun, Joshua Little, Rayad Emrit, Imran Tahir, Oshane Thomas

TAD vs NW Squads

Team Abu Dhabi: Liam Livingstone, Chris Gayle, Marchant De Lange, Colin Ingram, Phil Salt, Paul Stirling, Obed McCoy, Danny Briggs, Jamie Overton, Naveen Ul Haq, Fidel Edwards, Rohan Mustafa, Mohammad Faraazzudin, Ahmad Daniyal, Chris Benjamin.

Northern Warriors: Kennar Lewis, Moeen Ali, Samit Patel, Rovman Powell(c), Kaunain Abbas(wk), Umair Ali, Abhimanyu Mithun, Josh Little, Rayad Emrit, Imran Tahir, Abdul Shakoor, Gareth Delany, Mark Watt