Taipei T10 League 2020: PCCT United v Chiayi Swingers, best Dream11 team prediction

After slumping to a defeat at the hands of FCC Formosans, PCCT United will look to rebound strongly and clinch a victory when they square off with Chiayi Swingers in their third and final group stage clash of Taiwan's first-of-its-kind, Taipei T10 League at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District on Sunday.

PCCT United kicked off their campaign at the competition with a five-wicket win over the ICCT Smashers. However, they failed to capitalise on the same and suffered a crushing seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Formosons on Saturday.

Chiayi Swingers, on the other hand, began the tournament with a comfortable six-wicket win over FCC Formosans.

Heading into the clash, PCCT United will be keen to bounce back and come up with a better performance in order to saty alive in the race of making it to the last-four. Swingers, on the other hand, will look to take inspiration from their opening clash win.

PCCT United v Chiayi Swingers, Dream11 Team prediction:

Wicketkeeper: Asif Tanoli

Batsmen: Muhammad Mujahid,Saurabh Hajari, Devesh Barshilia,Shahzad Khan Muhammandzai

All-rounders:Muhammad Amjad Zafar, Vishwajit S Tanwar

Bowlers: Sidhesh Pilankar, Pruthvi More, Meer Shuib Farooque,Qazi Mazhar ul Haq

Probable XIs:

PCCT United – Muhammad Amjad Zafar, Muhammad Mujahid, Shahzad Khan Muhammandzai, Ninad Malwade, Asif Tanoli, Usman Javed, Shiv Rawat, Danish Mehmood, Qazi Mazhar ul Haq, Muhammad Mushtaq, Meer Shuib Farooque.

Chiayi Swingers – Vishwajit S Tanwar, Pruthvi More, Saurabh Hajari, Sidhesh Pilankar, Devesh Barshilia, Nitish Nair, Swaraj Shevgan, Rajsingh Chandan, Yogesh Rajput, Deepak Mishra, Prashant Lokhande.

The full squads are as follows:



PCCT United: Amin Uddin, Ansar Ali, Asif Tanoli, Danish Mehmood, Joseph Praveen, Khalid Siddiqui, Khurame, Meer Shuib Farooque, Mohsin Khan, Mr Hatmi, Muhammad Amjad Zafar, Muhammad Mujahid (C), Muhammad Mushtaq, Ninad Malwade, Prakash Malliah, Qazi Mazhar-ul-Haq, Raja Akhtar, Saif Sindhu, Shaban Mujahid, Shahzad Khan Muhammandzai, Shiv Rawat, Usman Javed.

Chiayi Swingers: Abhijeet Utekar, Deepak Mishra, Devesh Barshilia, Jeevan Galdar, Manoj Thorat, Nitish Nair, Prashant Lokhande, Pruthvi More, Rajsingh Chandan, Saurabh Hajari (C), Shriyansh Shankar, Shubham Pawar, Sidhesh Pilankar, Sourabh Patil, Swaraj Shevagan, Vishwajit Tawar, Yogesh Rajput.

The live streaming of the match will take place on Sports Tiger App at 01:00 p.m.