Taipei T10 League 2020, Semi-final 1: PCCT United thrash TCA Indians to reach final

PCCT United booked their place in the final of Taiwan's first-of-its-kind, Taipei T10 League 2020 after thrashing TCA Indians by seven wickets in the first semi-final clash at Yengfeng Cricket Ground on Sunday.

TCA Indians won the toss and opted to bat first during the last-four clash.

Meer Shuib Farooque bagged three wickets while Qazi Mazhar Ul Haq, Shahzad Khan Muhamma, Danish Mehmood and Ninad Malwade all chipped in with a wicket each to help PCCT United bundle out TCA Indians for 49 runs inside 9.5 overs.

Opener Murugan Subramani and first-drop Vivek Hegde were the top scorers for TCA Indians with 13 runs each.

In reply, PCCT United lost openers Muhammad Amjad Zafar and Shahzad Khan Muhamma cheaply for five and nine runs, respectively.

However, first-drop Usman Javed smashed an unbeaten knock of 30 off just 15 deliveries to help PCCT United chase down the score in just 7.1 overs. PCCT United finished at 52 for three.

For TCA Indians, Murugan Subramani, Neeraj Singh Patel and Kishore Krishnagiri all claimed a wicket each.

PCCT United will now lock horns with the winner of second semi-final clash between FCC Formosans and Taiwan Dragons in the summit showdown later on Sunday.