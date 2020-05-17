Taipei T10 League 2020, Semi-final 2: FCC Formosans hammer Taiwan Dragons to reach final

FCC Formosans cemented their spot in the final of Taiwan's first-of-its-kind, Taipei T10 League 2020 after thrashing Taiwan Dragons by eight wickets in the second semi-final clash at Yengfeng Cricket Ground on Sunday.

FCC Formosans won the toss and opted to field first during the last-four clash.

After losing opener Athula Senadeera cheaply for two runs, Rishi Joshula smashed a crucial knock of 16-ball 38 before Bivan Singh (19), Mohammad Rajiuddin (12) and Marlan Samarasinghe (12) too made notable contributions to help Taiwan Dragons post a good total of 108 for five.

For Formosans, Aryadeep Mrinal bagged two wickets, while Arun Parappagoudar, Pintu Kumar and Mohammed Sadique Anw all chipped in with a wicket each.

In reply, FCC Formosans opener Anthony Liu thrashed Taiwan Dragons' bowlers to all corners of the park to notch up 34-ball 83 runs.

Anthony's blistering knock was decorated with five boundaries and nine sixes. His opening partner Arun Parappagoudar also contributed with 14-ball 15 runs as FCC Formosans chased down the target in just 8.1 overs.

With the win, FCC Formosans have not set up a summit showdown clash against PCCT United, who defeated TCA Indians by seven wickets in the first semi-final match earlier in the day.

The live streaming of the final match will take place on SportsTiger app at 11.00 am on Sunday.