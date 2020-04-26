हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Taipei T10 League

Taipei T10 League 2020: TCA Indians v Taiwan Dragons, best Dream11 team prediction

Official logo of Taipei T10 League

After clinching a victory in their first match against Hsinchu Titans, TCA Indians are all set to lock horns with Taiwan Dragons in their second clash of Taiwan's first-of-its-kind, Taipiei T20 League at the Yingfeng Ground.

While TCA thrashed Hsinchu Titans in their opening clash, Dragons are yet to begin their campaign in the league.

TCA consist of some quality all-rounders and they will look to continue to their winning momentum with a win in their second clash. Dragons, on the other hand, will eye to make a winning start to the tournament.

TCI vs TDG Dream11 Team prediction:

Wicket-keeper: G.Hiranandani 

Batsmen:  S.Yadav, Kumar Bedaka, Athula Senadeera

All-rounders: Manoj Kriplani, Adam Hopkins,  Murugan Subramani (captain), Marlan Samarasinghe

Bowlers:Vivek Hegde, Neeraj Singh, Vivek Kumar Mahato

Probable XIs

Taiwan Dragons – Asif Hameed (WK), Athula Senadeera, Rahul Nautiyal, Bivan Singh Waraich, Chetan Pundora, Marlan Samarasinghe (C), Arul Arjun, Romil Kothari, Adam Hopkins, Ashutosh Tiwari, Santosh Yadav.

TCA Indians – Amit Kumar Bedaka, Vivek Hegde, Murugan Subramani, Neeraj Singh Patel, Girish Hirnandani, Jaysiva Ganesamurthi, Manoj Kriplani, Vivek Mahato, Ajay Gupta, Partheeban Chinnamuthu, Krishnendu Chatterje.

The live streaming of the match will take place on Sports Tiger App at 1:00 pm.

 

 

 

 

