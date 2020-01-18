Tamim Iqbal recalled in Bangladesh squad for Pakistan T20Is

Experienced opening batsman Tamim Iqbal has been recalled in the 15-member Bangladesh squad for the three-match T20I series against Pakistan, beginning at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on January 24.

The 30-year-old, who is the country's most prolific batsman for a decade now and also leads Bangladesh's all-run scoring charts in each of the three formats, has not appeared for the national side since the ODI series against Sri Lanka in July last year. Iqbal had also withdrawn from the side's tour to India in November citing "personal reasons".

Besides Iqbal, right-arm pacer Rubel Hossain has also got a nod in the national squad for the upcoming Pakistan T20Is following his impressive show in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Hossain finished with a total of 20 wickets in 13 games he played in the 2019-20 edition of the tournament.

While 20-year-old pacer Hasan Mahmud has received his maiden call-up in the Bangladesh squad, senior batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has opted out of the tour, citing security concerns.

Following a T20I series, the two teams will lock horns in a Test match in February and an ODI and Test in April--with both the five-day matches being a part of the ICC World Test Championship.

The full Bangladesh squad is as follows:

Mahmudullah (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Najmul Hossain, Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Hasan Mahmud