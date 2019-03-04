Tata Motors announces second year of association with IPL

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that Indian Premier League (IPL) Official Partner TATA Motors will promote their newly-launched SUV - Harrier as their lead brand for the upcoming 12th edition of the IPL.

The recently-launched Harrier will leverage the IPL platform to showcase the SUV, engage fans and deliver memorable experiences to them.

Speaking on the development, BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary said, “We are excited to continue our partnership with TATA Motors and have their newly launched SUV, Harrier, as the Official Partner of the IPL, 2019. Harrier’s exhilarating performance is very akin to the muscle that players put in to have the highest batting strike rate and win the Harrier Super Striker Award every match and for the season. We look forward to delivering great exposure to both the Harrier brand as well as TATA Motors.”

Harrier will also continue with the very popular Harrier Fan Catch where fans are rewarded Rs 1 lakh for taking a single-handed catch of a six. One lucky fan who wins the most popular Harrier Fan Catch of the season will drive the luxury SUV home.

The 2019 IPL is slated to take place from March 23 to May 19.