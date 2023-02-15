Team India Lose No. 1 Spot in Test Rankings due to BIG confusion by ICC - Check Details

On Wednesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) caused confusion by changing India's position in the Test rankings. Initially, India was announced as the top team in the Test rankings with 115 rating points and Australia was second with 111 points. However, later in the evening, the ICC updated the rankings, putting Australia on top with 126 rating points and India as second with 115 points. This change came after India's recent victory over Australia in the first Test in Nagpur.

Australia remain ahead of India in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Team rankings ahead of the second Test in Delhi.https://t.co/8Tcxjqsj5o — ICC (@ICC) February 15, 2023

Despite being the number one T20I team and achieving the top spot in the ODI rankings last month, India is now 11 ranking points behind Australia in the newest Test rankings. In order to make the World Test Championship final, India will need to win the ongoing four-match Border Gavaskar Trophy 3-1 or 3-0.

India's off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin moved up to the second spot in the Men's Test Bowlers Rankings, following his eight-wicket show against Australia in Nagpur. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja, who made a successful comeback after almost five months due to a knee injury, has moved up to the 16th position, courtesy of his player-of-the-match winning effort in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series-opener. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has been out of action since September last due to a lower back stress fracture, is placed fifth among other Indian bowlers.

In the Test batting chart, India captain Rohit Sharma gained two spots and is now at number eight following his match-defining ton in Nagpur. Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, who will be out of action for an indefinite period following his horrific car accident, is the other Indian batter in the top-10, placed seventh.