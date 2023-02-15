topStoriesenglish2573719
NewsCricket
ICC RANKINGS

Team India Lose No. 1 Spot in Test Rankings due to BIG confusion by ICC - Check Details

Despite being the number one T20I team and achieving the top spot in the ODI rankings last month, India is now 11 ranking points behind Australia in the newest Test rankings.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 10:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Team India Lose No. 1 Spot in Test Rankings due to BIG confusion by ICC - Check Details

On Wednesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) caused confusion by changing India's position in the Test rankings. Initially, India was announced as the top team in the Test rankings with 115 rating points and Australia was second with 111 points. However, later in the evening, the ICC updated the rankings, putting Australia on top with 126 rating points and India as second with 115 points. This change came after India's recent victory over Australia in the first Test in Nagpur.

Also Read: Top 10 Hottest Female Cricketers in the Women's Premier League 2023

Despite being the number one T20I team and achieving the top spot in the ODI rankings last month, India is now 11 ranking points behind Australia in the newest Test rankings. In order to make the World Test Championship final, India will need to win the ongoing four-match Border Gavaskar Trophy 3-1 or 3-0.

India's off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin moved up to the second spot in the Men's Test Bowlers Rankings, following his eight-wicket show against Australia in Nagpur. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja, who made a successful comeback after almost five months due to a knee injury, has moved up to the 16th position, courtesy of his player-of-the-match winning effort in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series-opener. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has been out of action since September last due to a lower back stress fracture, is placed fifth among other Indian bowlers.

In the Test batting chart, India captain Rohit Sharma gained two spots and is now at number eight following his match-defining ton in Nagpur. Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, who will be out of action for an indefinite period following his horrific car accident, is the other Indian batter in the top-10, placed seventh.

Live Tv

ICC rankingsICC Rankings news updateICC Rankings newsICC Rankings updateInd vs Aus 2nd TestIND vs AUS 2nd Test news updateIND vs AUS 2nd Test newsIND vs AUS 2nd Test updateIndia vs AustraliaIndia vs Australia news updateIndia vs Australia NewsIndia vs Australia updateDelhi TestDelhi Test news updateDelhi Test newsDelhi Test updateBorder-Gavaskar TrophyBorder-Gavaskar Trophy news updateBorder-Gavaskar Trophy newsBorder-Gavaskar Trophy update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India's help to Turkey also irritated Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'
DNA Video
DNA: When the results of India's first general election were announced in 1952
DNA Video
DNA: A 'memorial' of ASI's 'historic' negligence
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey's oldest city, which is now in ruins
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'U-turn' on Cow Hug Day
DNA Video
DNA: When famous social worker Baba Amte died in 2008
DNA Video
DNA: Cow Hug Day on Valentine's Day..What an Idea Sirji!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of devastation in Turkey Exclusive
DNA Video
DNA: Salute the miracle in the midst of devastation in Turkey