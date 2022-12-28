Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj appeals to Air Vistara after bag goes MISSING on return from Dhaka, check HERE

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj was one of the stars of the side’s 2-0 whitewash in Test series against Bangladesh last week. However, the India and Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer didn’t have a happy return to India on Monday (December 26).

The 28-year-old pacer from Hyderabad had taken a flight for Delhi from Dhaka via Mumbai on Monday (December 26). He checked in three bags out of which 1 has been misplaced by Tata-owned airlines and hasn’t been found yet.

Siraj appealed to the airline late on Tuesday (December 27) when the missing bag wasn’t found even after 24 hours.

“I was traveling to Mumbai from Dhaka via Delhi on 26th on flight UK182 & UK951 respectively. I had checked in three bags out of which 1 has been misplaced. I was assured the bag will be found and delivered within no time but till now I have not heard anything,” Siraj tweeted.

@airvistara

I was traveling to Mumbai from Dhaka via Delhi on 26th on flight UK182 & UK951 respectively. I had checked in three bags out of which 1 has been misplaced. I was assured the bag will be found and delivered within no time but till now I have not heard anything. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Z1MMHiaSmR — Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) December 27, 2022

“It had all my important things. I request you to expedite the process and get the bag delivered to me in Hyderabad Asap. @airvistara,” he added.

The airline replied by saying, “Hello Mr. Siraj, this sounds unfortunate. Please note that our staff will try its best to locate your baggage and will update you at the earliest. Rest you to please share your contact number and a convenient time via DM to connect with you.”

Siraj ended up with six wickets in the two-Test series, at an average of 27.83 with a best of 3/20. Overall in 15 Tests, Siraj has claimed 46 wickets at an average of 30.39. In 16 ODIs, he has 24 wickets and has also claimed 11 wickets in 8 T20I matches.

The pacer will be next seen in action in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, which gets underway in Guwahati on January 10.