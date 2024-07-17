The anticipation mounts as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gears up to unveil the squad for India's upcoming white-ball tour of Sri Lanka. Set to kick off with three T20Is on July 27, followed by a three-match ODI series in early August, this tour marks a pivotal moment for Indian cricket. Fresh from their T20 World Cup triumph, the team, under the stewardship of newly appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir, faces critical decisions in squad selection.

T20I Leadership Conundrum: Hardik or Suryakumar?

The spotlight shines brightest on the choice of T20I captaincy. With Rohit Sharma taking a well-deserved break, the mantle of leadership beckons. While Hardik Pandya stands as the logical successor given his vice-captaincy during the T20 World Cup, concerns over his fitness post-injuries prompt contemplation. Emerging as a surprise contender is Suryakumar Yadav, who impressed as stand-in captain in previous outings. Reports suggest a strategic shift towards stability, with Gambhir and selector Ajit Agarkar favoring Suryakumar's long-term leadership potential.

The Return of Icons: Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah

Amidst speculation surrounding their return post-T20 World Cup exertions and IPL 2024 commitments, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah's presence in the ODI squad looms large. Their extended break aligns with a packed Test calendar, underscoring the delicate balance Gambhir must strike between rest and preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025. The selectors' nod to their hiatus underscores the trust in their seasoned experience to fortify India's bid for future trophies.

ODI Leadership Void: Rahul's Chance to Shine

With Rohit and Hardik absent from the ODI series, the hunt for a stand-in captain intensifies. KL Rahul emerges as a frontrunner, having led admirably in past outings. Gambhir's familiarity with Rahul from their IPL alliance adds credence to his candidacy. Alongside Rahul, Shubman Gill's recent leadership in Zimbabwe amplifies the intrigue, positioning him as a potential dark horse for the role. The decision promises to shape India's tactical approach under Gambhir's stewardship.

Prospects for Iyer and Kishan



Questions persist over the inclusion of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan, sidelined since early 2023. Their omission from recent campaigns raises eyebrows, yet their potential return hinges on the selectors' verdict. The Sri Lanka series presents a window for redemption, where performance could reclaim lost ground and signal a resurgence in their international careers.



India's probable ODI and T20I squad for Sri Lanka series -



ODI: KL Rahul (C), Axar Patel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja/Tilak Verma, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube/Rinku Singh



T20I: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Tilak Varma/Abhishek Sharma/Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan/Khaleel Ahmed/Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi