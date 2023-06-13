Team India's Schedule For ICC World Test Championship Cycle 2023-25

India is all set to embark on their World Test Championship (WTC) journey for the 2023-2025 cycle with a two-match series in the Caribbean. The series will kick off on July 12, with Dominica hosting the first Test, marking India's return to the venue after more than a decade. The second and final Test will take place at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad, starting from July 20. Following the Test series, there will be three ODIs and five T20Is, concluding the tour on August 13. The last two T20Is will be held at the Lauderhill ground in Florida, USA. Barbados' Kensington Oval will host the first two ODIs, followed by the third ODI and the first T20I in Trinidad. Guyana will then stage the second and third T20Is.

India's schedule for WTC 2023-25

India tour of West Indies

West Indies vs India - 2 Tests - July/August 2023

India Tour of South Africa 2023-24

South Africa vs India - 2 Tests - December 2023 to January 2024

England Tour of India 2024

India vs England - 5 Tests - January/February 2024

Bangladesh Tour of India 2024

India vs Bangladesh - 2 Tests - September/October 2024

New Zealand Tour of India 2024

India vs New Zealand - 3 Tests - October/November 2024

India Tour of Australia 2024-25 - Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Australia vs India - 5 Tests - November 2024 - January 2025

Johnny Grave, the CEO of Cricket West Indies (CWI), expressed his excitement about hosting India and emphasized the opportunity for cricket fans to enjoy 18 days of thrilling matches across the region and the United States. Grave also revealed their collaboration with the ICC T20 World Cup team to enhance the temporary infrastructure at the Broward County Cricket Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, ahead of the August T20Is against India. This improvement aims to trial new stands and hospitality facilities for potential use during the T20 World Cup in June of the following year. Therefore, the matches in Florida carry greater significance, contributing to CWI's operational plans for the T20 World Cup.

The first-ever Test between India and West Indies in Dominica took place at Windsor Park in July 2011. Alick Athanaze, a local talent who recently made headlines with his joint-fastest half-century on ODI debut, could potentially make his maiden Test appearance against India at his home ground. West Indies' home series against India is scheduled to commence just three days after the conclusion of their ODI World Cup Qualifier campaign in Harare on July 9. If West Indies make it to the final, their Test specialists will have limited time to prepare for the opening Test in Dominica. There is a possibility that the Test players may be withdrawn from the World Cup Qualifier to focus on the home Test series.

West Indies' recent Test performances at home have been promising, as they clinched victories in their last two series against Bangladesh and England. On the other hand, India boasts a strong Test record in the Caribbean, having emerged victorious in their previous four Test series in the region. However, India's Test team is facing scrutiny following their disappointing performance in the WTC final against Australia. Although they reached both WTC finals, they failed to secure the championship title. Reflecting on the defeat, Rohit Sharma stressed the need for a different approach in ICC tournaments, urging the team to think and act differently. He expressed the desire to break the pattern that had hindered their success in crucial matches and tournaments over the past eight to nine years.

With an exciting series of Tests, ODIs, and T20Is on the horizon, Indian and West Indian cricket fans are eagerly anticipating this tour. As both teams strive to showcase their prowess, the matches are expected to captivate audiences with thrilling moments and competitive cricket.