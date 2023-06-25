Aakash Chopra Questions India's Squad Selection: Suryakumar Yadav And Arshdeep Singh Omissions Spark Controversy Ahead Of West Indies Series

After a rare 1-month break following the debacle of the WTC Final 2023, India is set to embark on a full-fledged tour of the West Indies, featuring 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 5 T20Is. The Indian squad for the Test and ODI series has already been announced, but it has attracted significant criticism due to some notable exclusions. Aakash Chopra, former India opener, has raised questions about the rationale behind these decisions.

And what's the deal with SKY's intermittent selection for Tests_gets picked_gets dropped. Is he considered for the longest format or not? And why no Arshdeep for ODI? Is he fit? — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 25, 2023

Regarding Suryakumar Yadav's selection in Tests, Aakash Chopra expressed his confusion, as the dynamic batsman was part of the side during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in March 2023 and even travelled with the squad as a reserve for the WTC Final. He also questioned the omission of Arshdeep Singh from the ODI squad.

"And what's the deal with SKY's intermittent selection for Tests...gets picked...gets dropped. Is he considered for the longest format or not? And why no Arshdeep for ODI? Is he fit?" tweeted Aakash Chopra.



In another tweet, Aakash Chopra criticized the non-selection of Sarfaraz Khan for the Test squad, despite his outstanding record in the Ranji Trophy. He expressed concern that if Sarfaraz continues to be overlooked, it would undermine the significance of first-class cricket.

"Will Sarfraz be remembered as someone who scored a mountain of runs in First-Class cricket and still never got an opportunity to play for India? I really hope that's not the case. And I hope that what more he needs to do to get picked is communicated to him. Otherwise...the sanctity of first-class cricket (the heart and soul of Indian cricket) will be lost," he wrote.