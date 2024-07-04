Mumbai is gearing up for a grand celebration as the Indian Cricket Team marks its triumphant return after clinching the ICC T20I World Cup 2024. The victory parade, set to take place along the iconic Marine Drive, promises to be a spectacle of national pride and cricketing glory. In anticipation of the massive crowds, the Mumbai traffic police have announced a series of road closures and alternate routes to manage the expected surge of vehicles and ensure a smooth flow of traffic.





To avoid traffic congestion, seven key roads in South Mumbai will be closed to vehicular traffic on Thursday, July 4. Here's a breakdown of the affected roads and suggested alternative routes for motorists:Closed: From NCPA to Meghdoot Bridge (Princess Street Bridge).Alternate Route: Use Ramnath Poddar Chowk (Godrej Junction), turn right from Maharshi Karve Road, and proceed via Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Churchgate Junction) to Marine Lines, Charni Road, and Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House).Closed: From Meghdoot Bridge to NCPA/Hutatma Rajguru Chowk (Mantralaya Junction).Alternate Route: Take a left turn from Kemps Corner Bridge to reach your destination at Nana Chowk, or proceed from RTI Junction via N S Patkar Marg and Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House) to Maharshi Karve Road.Closed: From Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Churchgate Junction) to Kilachand Chowk (Sunder Mahal Junction).Alternate Route: Use Maharshi Karve Road to navigate via Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk, Marine Lines, Charni Road, and Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House Junction).Closed: From WIAA Chowk to Ratanlal Babuna Chowk (Marine Plaza Junction).Alternate Route: Proceed along Maharshi Karve Road to Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk, Marine Lines, Charni Road, and Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House Junction).Closed: From Hutatma Rajguru Chowk (Mantralaya Junction) to Venutai Chavan Chowk (Air India Junction).Alternate Route: Use Maharshi Karve Road to Ramnath Poddar Chowk, Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk, Marine Lines, Charni Road, and Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House Junction).Closed: From Sakhar Bhavan Junction to N S Road.Alternate Route: From Hotel Trident’s exit gate, take a right turn to Sakhar Bhavan Junction, then proceed via Barrister Rajni Patel Marg and Usha Mehta Chowk-Free Press Circle.Closed: From Jamanalal Bajaj Marg to Murali Deora Chowk and N S Road.Alternate Route: Use Ramnath Goenka Marg to Sakhar Bhavan Junction, then turn right to Barrister Rajni Patel Marg and proceed to Free Press Circle.To further ease traffic, parking will be prohibited on ten key roads from morning to night on July 4. This includes N S Road, Veer Nariman Road, Madam Cama Road, Free Press Marg, Dinshaw Vacha Road, and Maharshi Karve Road. Additional roads with parking bans are Barrister Rajni Patel Marg, Ramnath Goenka Marg, Vinay K Shah Road, and Jamanalal Bajaj Marg. Exceptions will be made for vehicles belonging to members of Vidhan Bhavan due to the ongoing assembly session.The Coastal Road will remain open for traffic on both sides. Traffic before and after the Coastal Road will be diverted from Princess Street Bridge/Meghdoot Bridge. The police have urged the public to utilize public transport, such as trains, to alleviate the pressure on road traffic.As the Indian Cricket Team parades their World Cup trophy, Marine Drive will transform into a sea of tricolor, with fans eagerly lining the streets to catch a glimpse of their heroes. The team’s victory has reignited the nation’s passion for cricket, and this celebration is more than just a parade; it’s a tribute to the dedication and hard work of the players who have brought glory to the country.Mumbai’s traffic police have meticulously planned these arrangements to ensure that the celebration remains joyous and safe for everyone involved. So, if you’re heading to Marine Drive to join the festivities, plan your journey accordingly and revel in the pride of India’s cricketing achievement.