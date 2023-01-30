Temba Bavuma Century Powers South Africa to Record Chase and Series win over England in 2nd ODI

Temba Bavuma’s magnificent third career ODI century inspired the South Africa cricket team to an incredible 343-run chase that lifted them to a series-winning victory over England in the second ODI played at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Sunday (January 29). The South Africa captain struck an attacking, yet composed, 109 off 102 ball (14 fours, 1 six), battling cramp towards the end to set up his team up for what was a marathon chase – their third highest in their history.

There were contributions from everyone else in the line-up, including a pivotal unbeaten 58 off 37 balls (2 fours, 3 sixes) by David Miller, who came in an finished the job with five deliveries to spare. Apart from taking an unassailable lead in the series, the result was more important in the broader context of World Cup qualification as it allowed the hosts to edge a step closer to automatically booking their ticket to the finals in India later this year. The 10 points gained for the win lifted them above Sri Lanka into ninth on the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League table with three matches to play.

However, they will likely see that as an added bonus and for the next 24 hours at least, savour what was a famous outing in the Free State. South Africa are entering a new era after the appointment of separate format coaches in the form of Rob Walter and Shukri Conrad in the white and red ball arenas respectively. With the former still in New Zealand completing commitments in his previous job, the latter is taking charge for this series and he would have been highly impressed by what he witnessed on a blistering hot day in Bloemfontein, which two days earlier saw the home side win the first game by 27 runs.

Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl first with the tourists piling on what appeared to be a match-winning 342 for seven. Their skipper Jos Buttler top scored with 94 not out from only 82 balls (8 fours, 3 sixes), while Harry Brook appeared nailed on for a century before falling to a loose stroke to Aiden Markram (1/26) for 80 (75 balls, 7 fours, 4 sixes).

RESULT | SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY 5 WICKETS



Captain Temba Bavuma's third ODI century set the platform for the remaining batters to pick up where he left off and chase down the 343-run target

The Betway ODI Series is sealed



— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) January 29, 2023

Moeen Ali was also amongst the runs with 51 off 45 balls (6 fours, 1 six) as the Proteas conceded 34 extras. Anrich Nortje was the pick of the bowlers with two for 64. South Africa needed something special from the outset and Bavuma answered the call with his clean hitting and impressive timing. He put on 77 for the first wicket alongside Quinton de Kock, who missed most of the day before that after he was struck on the finger whilst keeping wicket and was forced to leave the field.

The opener nonetheless returned to hit 31, before he was first to fall to Ollie Stone (2/48). Bavuma then added 97 with Rassie van der Dussen, before the captain slowed down towards the end when cramp set in. He was bowled by Sam Curran and his second wicket partner succumbed four runs later for 38 leaving the home side on 178 for three in the 29th over.

Aiden Markram (49) and Heinrich Klaasen (27) aided in the chase with a 55-run fourth wicket stand, and although both were dismissed, Miller and Marco Jansen (32 not out) held their nerve to complete a superb win.

The third and final match of the series is scheduled to take place in Kimberley on Wednesday.

Brief Scores: England 342/7 (Jos Buttler 94 n.o., Harry Brook 80, Moeen Ali 51; Anrich Nortje 2/64) lost to South Africa 347/5 in 49.1 ovs (Temba Bavuma 109, David Miller 58 n.o., Aiden Markram 49; Olly Stone 2/48)