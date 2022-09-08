'That’s our Jos Bhai': Dhanashree shares ADORABLE video on Buttler's birthday - WATCH here

Popular internet celebrity and dancer Dhanashree Verma and her cricketer husband Yuzvendra Chahal shared a special bond with England's white-ball captain Jos Buttler. They duo bonded with Jos during IPL 2022 while playing for Rajasthan Royals. Dhanashree was with Yuzvendra throughout the IPL 2022 in the bio-secure bubble and formed a relationship for a long time. Even after IPL, Yuzi and Buttler remain best of friends and whenever they meet each other the 'Bromance' can be seen easily.

Buttler is celebrating his 32nd birthday today and on the occasion of his birthday, Dhanashree posted a heart-warming video in which some unknown moments from their time during IPL is captured. She wrote in caption: "Beauty of a true legend lies in how they express their skill with kindness and keeps everything so warm around them. That’s our Jos Bhai. Happy birthday @josbuttler. Thank you for always inspiring us in many ways. We are truly blessed."

Take a look at the video here.

Yuzi also posted a birthday message for Jos, sharing a lovely picture of them hugging each other.

Dhanashree recently underwent a knee surgery as she had tored her ACL while making Instagram Reels. That was the reason why she was not being seen on social media. Her sudden absence from the social media website had sparked rumours of separation between her and Chahal which Dhanashree herself rubbished via a long Instagram post.

Chahal is busy taking part in Asia Cup 2022 now. Indian team has already been knocked out after losing both their games in the Super 4s stage of the league. They lost to Pakistan by 5 wickets before losing to Sri Lanka again, two days before. India will take on Afghanistan in their last match of Asia Cup 2022, in hope that they finish the tournament on a high.