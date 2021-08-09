हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
The Hundred

The Hundred: Hilarious! Alex Hales gets hit on the groin off successive balls - WATCH

Alex Hales writhing in pain following the first blow after failing to connect bat to ball but managed to get up and bat again. Moving a bit towards the off, he again tried to hit the ball on the leg-side but missed it. The ball again struck his groin.

Alex Hales lie down on ground after getting hit on groin (Source: Twitter)

Batsman Alex Hales, who is representing Trent Rockets, endured blows on his groin off successive deliveries in a match during The Hundred competition, leaving fellow England cricketers in splits.

Hales was facing left-arm pace bowler Reece Topley of the Oval Invincibles franchise when he was hit on the groin on the 13th and 14th deliveries on Sunday night.

The batsman lay writhing in pain following the first blow after failing to connect bat to ball but managed to get up and bat again. Moving a bit towards the off, he again tried to hit the ball on the leg-side but missed it. The ball again struck his groin.

England batsman Sam Billings could see the funny side of it and tweeted, "Haven't ever laughed like that on a cricket field! [emoticons: rolling on the floor laughing]."

The Hundred's media wing wasn't also left behind.

"Every... ball... counts?," its official handle tweeted the competition's tagline along with a video.

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone, who himself was hit multiple times on the groin during a Big Bash game in Australia and is playing for Birmingham Phoenix, tweeted, "I feel you Alex."

Hales's team-mate Samuel Cook said after the match, "I think Alex Hales is still rolling around in the changing room. To get one in that area is bad enough but to get two in a row is tough. He's talking to us with a high voice!."

