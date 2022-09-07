THIS IPL star and international cricket CAPTAIN accused of RAPE of minor girl

Nepal cricket captain and former leg-spinner with Delhi Capitals IPL franchise Sandeep Lamichanne has been accused of rape by a minor girl in Kathmandu. Nepal police say they have registered a complaint from a 17-year-old girl that Nepal’s national cricket team captain Sandeep Lamichhane raped her twice.

Lamichhane, who is currently in the West Indies to play the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is yet to give any statement. “Nepal Police starts investigation over alleged rape complaint against Nepali national Cricket team Captain Sandeep Lamichhane, after a minor aged 17 lodged the case,” stated Nepal Police in a statement to new agency ANI on Wednesday (September 7).

Bharat Bahadur Bohora, the chief of the Kathmandu District Police Range, says the police circle in Gaushala in the city registered the complaint on Wednesday. “The police are sensitive to such serious incidents. We have made the supposed survivor undergo a health checkup and launched an investigation,” says Rabindra Prasad Dhanuk, the Kathmandu Valley Police Office chief.

The teenage girl said that she was a fan of the star leg-spinner and she used to talk to him via WhatsApp and Snapchat. She says it was Lamichhane who first proposed a meeting. As reported to police, on the eve of the Nepal cricket team’s Kenya departure on September 22, Sandeep Lamichhane asked her to go on a trip to Bhaktapur, and the minor girl agreed.

As the hostel closed at 8 pm, the minor was compelled to spend a night with the 25-year-old superstar at a hotel in Pingalasthan of Kathmandu, according to the complaint. It is alleged that Lamichchane drugged and raped her twice.

The 22-year-old leggie turned out in a couple of seasons in IPL in 2018 and 2019 season allegedly. Lamichchane picked up 13 wickets in 9 IPL matches. He has turned out in various T20 franchise leagues over the years, claiming 193 wickets from 136 T20 games at a phenomenal average of 17.76.

In T20I cricket, Lamichchane has even better record for Nepal, claiming 85 wickets from 44 matches at an average of just 12.4.