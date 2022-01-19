हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BBL 2021-22

THU vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021-22 match at Melbourne Cricket Ground, 10:40 AM IST January 19

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Team Prediction Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Match 55 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of THU vs REN, Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team Player List, Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Big Bash League 11, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Usman Khawaja's Sydney Thunder will take on Melbourne Renegades in a BBL match. (Source: Twitter)

Sydney Thunder will go face off against Melbourne Renegades in Match No. 55 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 on Wednesday (January 19). The Thunder won the last match between the two side by a huge margin of 129 runs. Currently, they have 31 points in their bag.

For the Melbourne Renegades, the road to playoffs is closed as they sit at the bottom of the points table with 15 points. There is no chance for them to qualify even if they win this match against Sydney Thunder. The scenario would have been different if they had won the battle against Melbourne Stars last week.

Match Details

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 55

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground

Date & Time: January 19th at 10:40 AM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Six and Sony Liv website and app

THU vs REN 2021-22 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Sam Harper, Matthew Gilkes

Batters: Shaun Marsh (VC), Alex Hales, Jason Sangha

All-rounders: Nic Maddinson, Daniel Sams (C)

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Gurinder Sandhu, Zahir Khan, Tanveer Sangha

Captain: Daniel Sams

Vice-captain: Shaun Marsh

THU vs REN 2021-22 Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder: Matthew Gilkes, Alex Hales, Jason Sangha (c), Alex Ross, Oliver Davies, Chris Green (c), Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha, Gurinder Sandhu, Mohammad Hasnain

Melbourne Renegades: Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch (c), Shaun Marsh, Nic Maddinson, Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser McGurk, Jack Prestwidge, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Josh Lalor, Zahir Khan

