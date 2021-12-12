THU vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021 match at Sydney , Sydney Showground Stadium at 1:45 PM IST December 12

Melbourne Stars will take Sydney Thunder in the 10th match of BBL 2021/22. Sydney Thunder have started their season with a strong win as they chased down a target of 141 runs with ease and won by seven wickets. They will look to continue their positive start aiming for a win in this one too.

On the other hand, Melbourne Stars had a disappointing start as they conceded 213 runs in their opener and were bowled out for mere 61 runs, thus suffering a biggest defeat in the history of BBL. They will look to bounce back from the disappointing start of their campaign.

Match Details

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars, Match 10th

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

Date & Time: December 12th, at 1:45 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Six and Sony Liv website and app

THU vs STA 2021-22 Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings, Matthew Gilkes

Batters: Alex Ross, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Hales

All-rounders: Daniel Sams, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter Nile, Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha

Captain: Glenn Maxwell

Vice-Captain: Marcus Stoinis

THU vs STA BBL 2021-22 Probable Playing XIs:

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Sam Whiteman, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings (wk), Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Alex Ross, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (c), Gurinder Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Joe Clarke (wk), Glenn Maxwell (c), Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Andre Russell, Beau Webster, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Qais Ahmad, Brody Couch