हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BBL 2021-22

THU vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021 match at Sydney , Sydney Showground Stadium at 1:45 PM IST December 12

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Team Prediction Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Match 8 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of THU vs STA, Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars, Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team Player List, Melbourne Stars Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips  Big Bash League 11, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips -

THU vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021 match at Sydney , Sydney Showground Stadium at 1:45 PM IST December 12
Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell.(Source: Twitter)

Melbourne Stars will take Sydney Thunder in the 10th match of BBL 2021/22. Sydney Thunder have started their season with a strong win as they chased down a target of 141 runs with ease and won by seven wickets. They will look to continue their positive start aiming for a win in this one too.

On the other hand, Melbourne Stars had a disappointing start as they conceded 213 runs in their opener and were bowled out for mere 61 runs, thus suffering a biggest defeat in the history of BBL. They will look to bounce back from the disappointing start of their campaign.

Match Details

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars, Match 10th

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

Date & Time: December 12th, at 1:45 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Six and Sony Liv website and app

THU vs STA 2021-22 Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper:  Sam Billings, Matthew Gilkes

Batters: Alex Ross, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Hales

All-rounders: Daniel Sams, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter Nile, Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha

Captain: Glenn Maxwell

Vice-Captain: Marcus Stoinis

THU vs STA BBL 2021-22 Probable Playing XIs:

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Sam Whiteman, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings (wk), Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Alex Ross, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (c), Gurinder Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Joe Clarke (wk), Glenn Maxwell (c), Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Andre Russell, Beau Webster, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Qais Ahmad, Brody Couch

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BBL 2021-22Sydney ThunderMelbourne StarsGlenn MaxwellMarcus StoinisDream11Big Bash Leaguedream11 bblSydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars
Next
Story

'Virat Kohli’s phone is switched off': Batter’s coach slams BCCI, Sourav Ganguly for ‘no transparency’ on ODI captaincy saga

Must Watch

PT1M54S

PM Modi's Twitter account hacked for a while