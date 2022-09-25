'Tim David unleashed', Twitterati's can't keep calm as Mumbai Indians batter smashes fifty in India vs Australia 3rd T20I

Tim David smacked his first international fifty in the India vs Australia third and final T20I on Sunday (September 25). After the Mumbai Indians batter guided Australia to masive total of 186/6. India all-rounder Axar Patel continued to impress but Cameron Green and Tim David hit belligerent fifties for Australia's comeback.

With the pitch offering grip and turn, the Axar Patel (3/33) picked three wickets, while also executing a sensational run out. Yuzvendra Chahal (1/22) was also in his element, bowling an economical spell. But Green (52) scored upfront while Tim David (54) provided the final flourish for Australia.

Checkout the reactions here...

Super proud of Tim David, his first fifty for Australia and 54 off just 27 balls. He's a phenomenal talent and he'll have a long career. Wonderful to see, loved him during the PSL too. #INDvAUS — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) September 25, 2022

Think we're in for Tim David's inaugural hammering in aussies colors — arfan (@Im__Arfan) September 25, 2022

Can't watch MI train player to ruin my beloved ICT like this. High time BCCI takes action against this atrocity and make them trade Tim David to a team like Chennai or something. Jai Hind — Heisenberg (@internetumpire) September 25, 2022

RCB benches Tim David for Dan Christian and wonders why they are trophyless — Titu (@TituTweets_) September 25, 2022

A brilliant innings by Tim David - 54 in just 27 balls with 2 fours and 4 sixes. He's an exceptional hitter, put on crucial runs for Australia. pic.twitter.com/owQjmBltYD — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 25, 2022

Tim David has arrived in International cricket for Australia, fifty from 25 balls, What a player. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 25, 2022

Sloppy fielding from India towards the end only added to Australia's total. Invited to bat, Green (52) was on the offensive from the start. He smashed the second delivery to square leg for a massive six, which was followed by a boundary as Australia collected 12 off the first over.

Green continued the onslaught, smashing Bumrah for a four before hitting back-to-back sixes, including one that went to the second tier much to the dismay of the partisan crowd.

With Australia going over 13 runs per over, Axar provided the home side with the first breakthrough as he bowled a slower one, forcing Aaron Finch (7) to mistime the shot with Hardik Pandya collecting the ball at mid-on.

Green brought his 50 in 19 balls in the fifth over, his innings studded with seven fours and three sixes. But the opener was soon sent packing by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/39), who bowled slightly wide only for the Australian to slash the ball to KL Rahul.

Australia plundered 66 runs for the loss off two wickets from the Powerplay. But Glenn Maxwell's (6) woeful run continued as Axar executed a brilliant run out with a direct hit from the boundary.

There was some doubt whether it was a run-out as wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik's glove had knocked out one bail but in the end the decision went in India's favour.

Just before the halfway mark Karthik stumped Smith (8) who was deceived by Chahal's wrong 'un as the Australian innings seemed to fall apart.

But Josh Inglis (24) and David steadied the Australian innings as the visitors made a comeback.

Skipper Rohit Sharma introduced Harshal Patel (1/18) in the 13th over but his struggles continued. The medium pacer was first hit for six, which was followed by a no-ball and a wide.

Rohit then brought Axar back into the attack and the left-armer immediately repaid the skipper's faith by getting rid off Inglis and danger-man Matthew Wade. The strapping David slammed two consecutive sixes and a four off Bhuvneshwar, who missed his length in the 18th over. It rained boundaries and sixes towards in the end as Australia crossed the 180-run mark.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 186 for 7 in 20 overs (Tim David 54, Cameron Green 52; Axar Patel 3/33). (With PTI inputs)