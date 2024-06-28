Tim Southee And Suryakumar Yadav: Who Is More Famous?

Here is a comparison of the social media scores of Tim Southee and Suryakumar Yadav. Check out who scores higher!

Upon a comparison of the social media scores of two of the biggest cricketers in the world it is found that Suryakumar Yadav wins against Tim Southee. There were several categories upon which the two stars were compared. These categories include- Digital Listening Score, Facebook Score, Instagram Score, X Score and Youtube Score. Upon the basis of these a final overall score is calculated. Check out how the two stars compared against one another.

Digital Listening Score

In the category of digital listening score, Suryakumar Yadav wins against Tim Southee. Suryakumar Yadav in this category of digital listening score gets a score of 55. Tim Southee gets a score of 9 in comparison to his opponent.

Facebook Score

The second category is Facebook score and this is judged on the basis of how active the two players are on the social media site. In this category there is a win for Suryakumar Yadav. Suryakumar Yadav scored 26 and Tim Southee scored 0 in this category.

Instagram Score

The scores in this category are judged upon how active one is on the social media site. This is judged on how much they post, how many followers they have, how many likes they get and how interactive they are. In this category, Tim Southee has scored 55 points. As for Suryakumar Yadav he gets a score of 0 in the Instagram category.

X Score

This category judges players on the basis of how much they use X (formerly twitter) and how much they tweet or retweet on the app. In this category, Tim Southee draws against Suryakumar Yadav as Suryakumar Yadav scores 0n points. Tim Southee also gets 0 in this category.

Youtube Score

In the Youtube category, Tim Southee ties against Suryakumar Yadav as Tim Southee gets a score of 0 and Suryakumar Yadav also gets a score of 0.

Overall Score

In the overall score, Suryakumar Yadav wins against Tim Southee. Suryakumar Yadav gets an overall score of 16 points. Tim Southee finishes with 8 points overall.

Disclaimer: Cricketer Social Score (CSS) is based on Machine Learning. It is being fetched based on 55 plus parameters related to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.