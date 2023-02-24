topStoriesenglish2576717
TNPL 2023: Sai Sudharsan Becomes Most Expensive, Check All Squads Of Tamil Nadu Premier League Here

TNPL 2023: Checkout all the squads of the Tamil Nadu Premier League franchises

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 04:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023: After two days of the TNPL Auction, Sai Sudharsan finished as the most expensive player with a price tag of Rs 21.6 lakhs, bought by Lyca Kovai Kings. On Day 2 of the auction, Kiran Aakash was the most expensive player. The seventh edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League is expected to take place between June and July. It was the first time that an auction took place for the eight-team league. Before this, the draft method was used to pick the players for the last six seasons. A total of Rs 70 lakh was provided to each franchise before the auction.

TNPL 2023: All Squads

Chepauk Super Gillies Squad

N Jagadeesan (retained), U Sasidev (retained), Baba Aparajith (INR 10 lakh), Harish Kumar S (INR 12.8 lakh), Harish Kumar (INR 12.8 lakh), Sanjay Yadav (INR 17.6 lakh), R Satish (4.2 lakh), Pardosh Ranjan Paul (5 lakh).

Nellai Royal Kings Squad

Ajitesh (retained), Karthik Manikandan (retained), Sandeep Warrier (INR 8.25 lakh), Mohan Prasath S (INR 3.4 lakhs), Sonu Yadav R (INR 15.2 lakhs), Aswin Crist INR (2 lakh), Arun Karthik (INR 12 lakh).

Idream Tirupur Tamizhans Squad

Tushar Raheja (retained), Vijay Shankar (INR 10.25 lakh), Ajith Ram (INR 4.2 lakhs), Sai Kishore (INR 13 lakhs), Anirudh Sitaram, NS Chaturved (INR 8 lakhs).

Lyca Kovai Kings Squad

Shahrukh Khan (retained), Suresh Kumar(retained), Sai Sudarshan (INR 21.6 lakhs), M Siddharth, M Mohammed (INR 10.6 lakh).

Dindigul Dragons Squad

Ravichandran Ashwin(retained), Varun Chakravarthy (INR 6.75 lakhs), Baba Indrajith (INR 6 lakhs), Subodh Kumar Bhati (INR 10.4 lakh), Saravana Kumar P (6.6 lakh).

Ballsy Trichy Squad

Antony Dhas (retained), T. Natarajan (INR 6.25 lakh), Daryl S Ferrario (INR 4.4 lakh), Monish Satish (INR 2 lakh), Athisayaraj Davidson (INR 5.2 lakh).

Salem Spartans Squad

Ganesh Moorthi (retained), Kaushik Gandhi (INR 8.4 lakh), Jaganath Sinivas (INR 4.3 lakh), Abhishek Tanwar (INR 13.2 lakh).

Siechem Madurai Panthers Squad

V Gautham (retained), Washington Sundar (INR 6.75 lakhs), J Koushik (INR 7.40 lakh), Swapnil Singh (INR 12 lakhs), Hari Nishaanth C (INR 12.2 lakh), Murugan Ashwin (INR 6.4 lakh).

