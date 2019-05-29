close

Mahender Singh Dhoni

Tweeple laugh as Dhoni stops bowler, sets field for Bangladesh - Watch video

The warm-up game at Cardiff witnessed a very interesting incident which happened in 39th over when Dhoni was at the crease.

NEW DELHI: Mahender Singh Dhoni performed superbly in the warm-up game against Bangladesh on Tuesday, scoring 113 runs off just 78 balls. It would not be wrong to say that Dhoni rolled back years at Cardiff on Tuesday as he clobbered Bangladeshi bowlers all around the ground to hit his first ton in almost two years.

Dhoni's superlative show with the bat helped India reach a winning total of 359 runs for the loss of seven wickets but this was not it. The warm-up game at Cardiff witnessed a very interesting incident which happened in 39th over when Dhoni was at the crease. 

It so happened that when a Bangladeshi bowler was about to deliver his bowl, Dhoni asked him to stop bowling midway and started setting field for Bangladesh. Dhoni actually advised the bowler to remove his fielder from mid-wicket to square leg. Everyone was surprised to see that the bowler listened to Dhoni's advice and changed the field placement. Twitterati were closely follwing the match and were quick to react to the incredible moment.

Besides Dhoni, KL Rahul also hit a ton, scoring 108 off 99 balls. With his stroke-filled century, Rahul has staked his claim for the all-important number four spot.

Tags:
Mahender Singh DhoniMS DhoniIndiaCricket World Cup 2019Bangladesh
