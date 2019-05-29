Tweeple laugh as Dhoni stops bowler, sets field for Bangladesh - Watch video

NEW DELHI: Mahender Singh Dhoni performed superbly in the warm-up game against Bangladesh on Tuesday, scoring 113 runs off just 78 balls. It would not be wrong to say that Dhoni rolled back years at Cardiff on Tuesday as he clobbered Bangladeshi bowlers all around the ground to hit his first ton in almost two years.

Dhoni's superlative show with the bat helped India reach a winning total of 359 runs for the loss of seven wickets but this was not it. The warm-up game at Cardiff witnessed a very interesting incident which happened in 39th over when Dhoni was at the crease.

It so happened that when a Bangladeshi bowler was about to deliver his bowl, Dhoni asked him to stop bowling midway and started setting field for Bangladesh. Dhoni actually advised the bowler to remove his fielder from mid-wicket to square leg. Everyone was surprised to see that the bowler listened to Dhoni's advice and changed the field placement. Twitterati were closely follwing the match and were quick to react to the incredible moment.

MS Dhoni helping out the Bangladesh team set field shows how confident he is in his abilities!

Also, Zen mode activated! #CWC19 #CWC19Warmup #IndvsBan #ICCWC2019 — NACHIKET DANDEKAR (@MurkhaManushya) May 28, 2019

#dhoni thug life moment in warm up match against Bangladesh, stopping the bowler (Shabbir) in run up in 40th over, asking if he is sure of the field and then the bowler making a field change #WorldCup2019 @msdhoni @BCCI — Dheeraj Pershad (@djpershad) May 28, 2019

Dhoni even sets field for the opposition team #INDvBAN — Aashim (@broken602) May 28, 2019

Dhoni setting Bangladesh’s field placing — Bilal (@billz_25) May 28, 2019

Best thing in ICC World Cup till now! M.S.Dhoni batting in 39th over, asks the Bangladeshi Bowler to stop bowling and tells him to move his fielder wandering near mid wicket to square leg, and Bangladesh Team says okay and moves that fielder! Mahi mentoring EVERYONE! pic.twitter.com/dZ5PbGxcwv — DJ Prithvi (@djprithviindia) May 28, 2019

Besides Dhoni, KL Rahul also hit a ton, scoring 108 off 99 balls. With his stroke-filled century, Rahul has staked his claim for the all-important number four spot.