Twitter Can't Keep Calm As Shubman Gill Becomes First Gujarat Titans Batsman To Score Century

With his outstanding performance and the potential for GT's success in the IPL playoffs, Shubman Gill continues to establish himself as one of the premier young talents in the world of cricket.

May 15, 2023

Shubman Gill's scorching form in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) continued as he achieved his maiden IPL century in the clash between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday (May 15). After Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bowl first, Gill provided GT with a blistering start, reaching his half-century in a mere 22 balls. Eventually, the 22-year-old talented batsman amassed 101 runs off just 58 deliveries, enabling the defending champions to post a formidable total of 188 despite the exceptional five-wicket haul by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Gill's latest feat marked a unique quadruple, as he has now notched up centuries in Test matches, One Day Internationals (ODIs), T20 Internationals (T20Is), and the IPL in the year 2023. Remarkably, three of these centuries (T20I, Test, and IPL) were achieved at the Ahmedabad venue. While Gill has already scored three ODI hundreds this year, including a double century, he is yet to play an ODI match at this particular venue in the current year. Additionally, Gill has become the first player in GT's IPL history to score a century, which was an exceptional feat considering no GT player managed to achieve this milestone in the previous year, despite their title-winning campaign.

Reflecting on the match itself, Gill forged an impressive partnership of 147 runs with R Sai Sudharsan, who contributed a commendable 47 runs off 36 balls. Apart from these two players, no other member of the GT squad managed to reach double figures in terms of runs. A victory for GT in this encounter would secure their place in the playoffs and guarantee a top-two spot, which would provide them with two opportunities to qualify for the playoffs.

Historically, Gill's achievement of scoring a century for GT follows a trend seen with other IPL teams. Notable examples include Michael Hussey achieving this feat for the Chennai Super Kings in 2008, Manish Pandey for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2009, David Warner for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2017, Sanath Jayasuriya for the Mumbai Indians in 2008, Yusuf Pathan for the Rajasthan Royals in 2010, Ab de Villiers for the Delhi Capitals in 2009, Marsh for the Punjab Kings in 2008, McCullum for the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2008, and KL Rahul for the Lucknow Super Giants in 2022.

