Two more ICC qualifying events postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 series which was slated to take place in Namibia in September has been postponed in the wake of the novel coronavirus.

The qualifying tournament forms part of the qualification process for the 2023 edition of the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and involves Namibia, Papua New Guinea and the United States.

Besides this, the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Regional Qualifier Division 2, which was sheduled to be held in Tanzania between August 7 and 14, has also been postponed as of now.

Botswana​, Kenya​, Mozambique​, Rwanda​, Sierra Leone and Tanzania were scheduled to compete in the event.

"As part of the ICC’s comprehensive contingency planning process across all ICC events and after consultation with Members and with the relevant government and public health authorities, the decision has been taken to postpone both events," the ICC said in the press release.

Reflecting on the recent development, ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said that the decision has been taken in the wake of the ongoing international travel restrictions and global health concerns due to COVID-19.

“With ongoing international travel restrictions, global health concerns still prominent and on government and public health authority advice in relation to COVID-19 we have decided in partnership with Members, to postpone two further qualifying events. The ICC’s priority continues to be to protect the well-being of players, coaches, officials, fans and the whole cricket community," he said.

Tetly added that the world's cricket governing body will now work with hosts and participating members to find a new window for the tournaments.

“We will now work with hosts and participating Members to find a window where cricket can be safely and practically rescheduled. With this week’s IBC Board decision to hold the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in October and November of 2023, we now have been given additional time to work to reschedule the Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 postponed matches and enable us to preserve the integrity of the qualification process allowing it to take place on the field of play," he added.

The remaining ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Regional Qualifier Division 2 event in Asia scheduled between December 1 and 9 due to be hosted in Thailand is being monitored and kept under review.

Earlier, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which was originally scheduled to take place from October 18 to November 15 in Australia, was also postponed due to the novel virus.