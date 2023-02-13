UP Warriorz Women’s Team Full Players List in WPL Team Auction 2023: Base Price, Age, Country, Records & Statistics

Capri Global Holdings Private Limited bought the Women’s Premier League franchise which will be based out of Lucknow city for Rs 757 crore at the WPL Team Auction last month. They christened their team – UP Warriorz – for the upcoming WPL 2023 ahead of the first-ever player auction in Mumbai on Monday (February 13).

UP Warriorz’s logo, which was released a couple of days back, comprises four main components - an inspired rendition of the Sarus crane in motion, a sword, wings that extend out like the sun in the morning, and a shield to hold it all together. The key element is the tallest flying bird in the world and state bird of Uttar Pradesh, the sarus crane - a metaphor for movement, grace, balance, and reaching new heights.

They announced former England pacer and coach Jon Lewis, Anju Jain, Lisa Sthalekar and Ashley Noffke as part of the support staff in various capacities. Lewis, the current head coach of the England national team, will be the head coach of Warriorz, with former India captain and Bangladesh coach Anju Jain as the assistant coach.

Noffke, the former Australia men’s allrounder who has established himself as a women's cricket coach over the years, has been made the bowling coach, and Sthalekar, a great of Australian cricket and a prominent analyst, is the team's mentor.

Check the updated squad of UP Warriorz after the WPL 2023 auction below.