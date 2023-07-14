WATCH: Virat Kohli Celebrate After Taking 81 Balls To Hit First Boundary, Former Captain Sets New Record Too

Former India captain Virat Kohli is unbeaten on 36 at the end of second day’s play in the 1st Test against West Indies at Roseau in Dominica on Thursday. After scoring 25 on Day 2, Kohli became the firth highest run-getter for India in Test cricket, surpassing former India opener Virender Sehwag over the course of his innings.

However, for most of his innings Kohli didn’t look his usual confident self. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter took 81 balls to hit his first boundary in the innings, towards the fag end of Day 2. Kohli went onto celebrate the boundary animatedly, as if he had scored a century or achieved a huge landmark.

Kohli, who is the only batter with over 4,000 runs in T20Is, has 8,515 Test runs and 12,898 runs in ODIs. The Indian batter also scripted history with his small cameo against the West Indies on Day 2 at Dominica. Kohli has become the fifth-highest run-getter for India in the history of Test cricket.

The former India captain has surpassed legendary Indian opener Virender Sehwag (8,503) on the elite list. Kohli is only behind Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Rahul Dravid (13,265), Sunil Gavaskar (10,122) and VVS Laxman (8,781) on the elite list. Kohli remained unbeaten on 36 off 96 balls on Day 2 of the Dominica Test.

Meanwhile, skipper Rohit Sharma also emulated Kohli’s feat by becoming just the second batter to score over 3,500 runs in all three formats of the game. Rohit achieved this feat when he was on 63 during his knock of 103 in first innings of 1st Test.

India added 99 runs in the middle session but after tea only 67 runs in 32 overs. West Indies used up its third and last review trying to get Kohli out on 9 but he didn't touch the ball.

Without a review, West Indies rued what might have been when pacer Kemar Roach hit Jaiswal on his back pad on 133. West Indies appealed for leg before without success. Ball tracking showed it hitting leg stump.

Kohli, content to help Jaiswal grind things out, took 81 balls to hit his first boundary and punched the air. By stumps, he’d used up 96 balls to make 36 without any trouble. But Kohli was playing second fiddle to Jaiswal, who had the highest score by an India man on debut outside Asia, and counting.