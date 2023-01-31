Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Head for Another Spiritual Trip to Rishikesh Ahead of Border Gavaskar Trophy

Former India captain Virat Kohli is taking a break ahead of the all-important four-match Test series against Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting in Nagpur on February 9. India need to win the series by a 3-1 margin or better if they hope to qualify for the ICC World Test Championships final which will take place later this year.

Kohli has chosen to skip the ongoing limited-overs series against New Zealand, which will conclude with the third and final T20I in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (February 1). The Indian batter along with his Bollywood star wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika have headed off for a vacation which includes a spiritual trip to Swami Dayanand Giri Ashram in Rishikesh.

Ashram’s Public Relations Officer Gunanand Rayal said that Kohli reached there and visited the Samadhi of Brahmalin Dayanand Saraswati. He also performed Ganga Aarti along with the priests at the Ganga Ghat.

Kohli, Anushka and Vamika are there along with his yoga trainer has also stayed in the ashram. On Tuesday (January 31) morning, after yoga practice and worship, a public religious ritual will be organized in Ashram and Bhandara will also be arranged.

Kohli will stay in the ashram on Tuesday evening as well. The couple has reached the spiritual city of preists to seek blessings from Maa Ganga for India and Kohli’s good performance in the upcoming Australia series.

On September 11, 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also come to meet his spiritual master Swami Dayanand Giri. Since then this Ashram became more famous.

Earlier this month, Kohli also visited Vrindavan with Anushka and his daughter Vamika. During that visit, all three had taken the blessings of Shri Parmanand ji in Vrindavan. After returning from Vrindavan, Kohli showed an amazing performance in the ODI series against Sri Lanka.