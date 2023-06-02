Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma To Grace FA Cup Final 2023 At Wembley Stadium

Star power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are set to grace the highly anticipated FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium this Saturday. Known affectionately as "Virushka" by their adoring fans, the dynamic duo has received an exclusive invitation from the renowned athleisure brand PUMA, for whom they both serve as brand ambassadors. Additionally, the esteemed Manchester City Football Club has extended a special invitation to the couple, adding to the excitement surrounding the FA Cup Finale 2023.

On June 3, football fans will witness an epic clash between Manchester City and Manchester United at the iconic Wembley Stadium. With a history of intense rivalry spanning several decades, these two clubs consistently rank among the world's best football teams. The FA Cup Final marks an unprecedented moment as it will be the first time a Manchester Derby takes place in the final of this prestigious tournament, heightening anticipation for the historic event.

Manchester United aims to secure their second title of the season following their triumph in the Carabao Cup back in March. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, the Indian cricket superstar, is currently preparing for the highly anticipated ICC World Test Championship final against Australia. Scheduled to occur from June 7 to 11, with June 12 as the reserve day, this match promises to be a captivating battle of skills. Kohli's exceptional Test Cricket career boasts a staggering 8,416 runs in 183 innings, with a highest score of 254 against South Africa in 2019. With 28 centuries and 28 half-centuries to his name in the Test format, Kohli maintains an impressive batting average of 48.93.

Kohli's outstanding performances have carried over into 2023, beginning with his ODI century against Sri Lanka. He continued to dazzle during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, emerging as the second-highest run-scorer overall and the highest for India. Throughout the tournament, he accumulated 297 runs in four matches, boasting an average of 49.50 and a top score of 186. Kohli's remarkable form extended into the IPL 2023 season, where he amassed 639 runs in 14 matches with an impressive average of 53.25 and a strike rate exceeding 139. This season, he achieved two centuries and six fifties, with a best score of 101* and currently stands as the league's third-highest run-scorer.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma, the talented actress, has an exciting project lined up. She is set to appear in the upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress,' centered around the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The movie, exclusively streaming on Netflix, has yet to announce its final release date, adding to the anticipation among fans eagerly awaiting Anushka's captivating portrayal.