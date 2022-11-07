Virat Kohli and Pakistan’s Nida Dar win ICC Player of Month Awards, Indian batter pays ‘tribute to teammates’

Former India captain Virat Kohli has been in sensational batting form in the ongoing ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022. Not only is Kohli the leading run-scorer in the T20 World Cup 2022 currently, he also won the ICC ‘Player of the Month’ award for the month of October for his brilliant show. Pakistan all-rounder Nida Dar won the ICC Women’s ‘Player of the Month’ award for the same period.

Both Kohli and Dar were elected winners following a global vote conducted among media representatives, ICC Hall of Famers, former international players, and fans registered on ICC website. Kohli celebrates his first ‘Player of the Month’ prize after registering 205 runs with the bat in the month out of 243 runs in 5 matches in the T20 World Cup, and showcasing the full array of his batting talent throughout October.

As well as scoring a brilliant half-century against Netherlands in Sydney Cricket Ground, he produced an unforgettable innings in the stunning victory over Pakistan in front of a capacity crowd in Melbourne to kick off their Super 12 campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

At one stage 31 for four, Kohli asserted his dominance on the opposition bowlers in a memorable display of controlled aggression, eventually guiding his side to chase down the 160 target on the final ball, thanks to his unbeaten 82 from 53 balls. Kohli secures the award after being nominated for the first time, edging out a competitive field which included South Africa’s sublime finisher David Miller and the in-form Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe, who both enjoyed key contributions at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

ICC Player of the month! Totally deserved. _#PlayBold #TeamIndia #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/qCRdUgEYHG — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 7, 2022

Reacting to his ICC Men’s Player of the Month prize, Kohli commented: “It is a great honour for me to have been voted the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for October. Being chosen as the standout player by fans across the globe as well as the panel makes this accolade even more special for me.

“I want to pay tribute to the other nominees who performed so well during the month and also to my teammates, who continue to support me to perform to the best of my ability,” he added.

Former West Indies international and ICC Player of the Month voting panel member Daren Ganga, was quoted as saying in an ICC release: “Kohli is the quintessential batter. He displayed immense character to overcome a lean period with the bat. October saw him score an unbeaten 49 against South Africa followed by two half centuries at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

“That majestic knock against Pakistan will be remembered as one of the all-time best T20I innings. I saw it live at the MCG and to deliver in such style, in that occasion, is only a privilege enjoyed by the greats of this beautiful game.”

For her key contributions to Pakistan’s semi-final surge in the Women’s Asia Cup in Bangladesh, Nida Dar takes home the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for October. Scoring 145 valuable runs at an average of 72.50 during the month and taking eight key wickets, the influential all-rounder underlined her importance to the Pakistan cause despite falling short in the knockout stages.