Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma In Splits As Pakistan Gives Away Runs In Overthrows

The India vs Pakistan group A match at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 was a match of fine margins and low scores. Ultimately India won the match by 6 runs after scoring just 120 runs and restriciting Pakistan to 113. The star performer of the match turned out to be Jasprit Bumrah who took three wickets and gave just 14 runs. He was further assisted by Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandyan who also picked up two important wickets. This was after India's batting had collapsed in the first innings and Rishabh Pant had played a heroic innings of 42 runs to get India to the 120 score.

Drama and Overthrows

The India vs Pakistan match was not without its's own dramas as the match witnessed several comical things. The series of events in the 19th over of India's batting proved to be the fine margins due to which India was able to pick up the win. In the 19th over of the first innings, Mohammad Siraj and Arshdeep were batting. Of the third ball in the 19th over Shaheen Afridi bowled a full toss delivery which Siraj sliced towards deep cover. Siraj and Arshdeep ran a quick single but Siraj wanted to take another run. When the ball was thrown towards Shaheen Afridi, it hit his toes and resulted in an overthrow. This led to Siraj and Arshdeep completing the second run. These series of events led to Pakistan captain Babar Azam having a absolutely shocked expression on his face.

Rohit and Kohli Burst Out Laughing

Following the series of events in the 19th over of the India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup match, the camera showed Indian batter Virat Kohli and the Indian captain Rohit Sharma having a laugh together. Following an overthrow by the Pakistan team and the puzzled look on Pakistani captain Babar Azam's face, the Indian stars could not hold back their laughter as the camera panned towards them.

Watch The Overthrow And Kohli and Rohit In Splits

The overthrow in the 19th over which hit Pakistani bowlers Shaheen Afridi's toes and allowed Siraj and Arshdeep to take an extra run left Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in absolute splits. Watch here-