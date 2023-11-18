trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2689549
Virat Kohli And Team India's Secret Weapon In Cricket World Cup 2023: All You Need To Know About Wrist Band

As social media buzzes with discussions around Whoop, there are speculations about an imminent launch in India.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 05:07 PM IST
Virat Kohli And Team India's Secret Weapon In Cricket World Cup 2023: All You Need To Know About Wrist Band

In a remarkable display of fitness technology, cricket sensation Virat Kohli was recently seen sporting a mysterious brown band during the ICC World Cup 2023 semi-final against New Zealand. This band, however, isn't the latest Apple Watch Ultra as some may have assumed; it's the Whoop fitness band, a screen-less wonder that has become the talk of the town among athletes.

The Whoop Fitness Band: No Display, No Problem

Virat Kohli, who achieved his 50th ODI century during the semi-finals, proudly wore the Whoop fitness band, challenging the traditional notion of fitness trackers. Developed by Whoop, a company founded by Will Ahmed in 2015, this band stands out by not having a display – a bold departure from the norm.

Unraveling the Whoop Technology

Whoop's latest iteration, the 4.0 version, boasts features like heart rate variability tracking, temperature monitoring, respiration rate analysis, blood oxygen level measurement, calorie expenditure, and more. The data collected by the band an astonishing 100 times per second provides 99% accurate health and fitness insights.

A Game-Changer for Athletes

While many fitness bands struggle with accuracy, Whoop focuses on real-time stress scores, recovery analysis, and personalized insights for athletes. The absence of a display doesn't hinder its 24x7 wearability, making it a constant companion for monitoring sleep, daily energy expenditure, and recovery.

The Whoop Difference

Notably, Whoop's sleep coach feature sets it apart. Unlike other trackers that merely display sleep hours, this feature guides users on the optimal duration for peak performance. The subscription-based model, priced at $239 for a 12-month plan, includes access to the WHOOP app, available across all platforms.

The Impact on Team India

Virat Kohli's choice to wear the Whoop fitness band speaks volumes about its effectiveness. With a notable absence of an official launch in India, the band has become a mystery and a point of intrigue for cricket fans.

Potential Launch in India

As social media buzzes with discussions around Whoop, there are speculations about an imminent launch in India. The company's unique approach and free marketing feedback from users during the World Cup could pave the way for a successful entry into the Indian market.

