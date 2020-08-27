Virat Kohli announces wife Anushka Sharma's pregnancy with adorable post--See inside

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday left his fans pleasantly surprised when he announced that he and his actress wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child.

The 31-year-old swashbuckling batsman took to his official Twitter handle to reveal the news of Anushka's pregnancy.

Posting an adorable picture of Anushka with a baby bump, Kohli wrote that they are all set to welcome their first baby in January 2021.

"And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,"Kohli tweeted along with a picture.

While Kohli can be seen donning a casual grey-coloured t-shirt in the picture, Anushka is seen dressed in a black polka-dotted tunic midi as she flaunts her baby bump

Virat and Anushka got married in a fairytale wedding in Italy's Tuscany on December 11, 2017.

On a work front, Kohli will return to action after a gap of more than six months when he will lead Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2020 IPL, which will now take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 to November 10.

Anushka, on the other hand, has not announced any new project since her last release 'Zero' co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Notably, Kohli and Anushka--who often gives major relationship goals--are the only Indians across the globe who are being followed by Instagram.