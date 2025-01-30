Virat Kohli Asks For This Food Item For lunch After Ranji Trophy Comeback For Delhi

India’s star batter who made his return to Ranji Trophy after a huge gap of 12 years, asked for chilli paneer at lunch on the first day of the match between Delhi and Railways at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Earlier, Kohli used to crave for chilli chicken but then he turned vegan to maintain his fitness.

Ahead of the match against Railways, Kohli did not eat chole poori, as per reports. The former India captain decided to eat kadhi chawal with his teammates and the support staff.

Sanjay Jha, one of the chefs who has known Kohli since his early days, talked about Virat Kohli’s humble nature even after gaining so much of fame in international cricket.

“I have been running a canteen for 25 years and I have known Virat Kohli from his childhood. He used to eat from our canteen. He started his career from here, but he doesn’t have any arrogance. Even today, he stays humble while talking to us and the waiters just how a normal person does,” Sanjay Jha told Sports Today in an interview.

“Earlier, chilli chicken used to be his favourite. Not only did he use to eat it, but he also recommended it to his teammates. Now he has chole bhature or kadhi chawal. Once I asked him if we should order something from outside, but he refused, saying that he wanted to have food from our canteen itself,” Sanjay Jha said.

Virat Kohli returned to play Ranji Trophy on Thursday, January 30 after having last played against Uttar Pradesh in Ghaziabad in 2012. Ahead of the game, Kohli came to the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, where he took part in Delhi’s practice session.

Earlier, Virat Kohli had a tough time on the field as he recorded a chain of low scores in the recently passed Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under. Apart from smashing a hundred in the first Test in Perth, Kohli could not manage to make an impact with the bat.