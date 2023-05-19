topStoriesenglish2610307
Virat Kohli, Babar Azam Fans Engage In Meme War After RCB Batter's 6th IPL Ton

Virat Kohli smashed his 7th T20 hundred when he finished with 100 off 63 balls in the IPL 2023 match vs Sunrisers Hyderabad and instantly his fans started comparing his stats with that of Babar Azam.  

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 03:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Virat Kohli played one of the best T20 knocks in his career, completing his 7th hundred in the format and his sixth in Indian Premier League. Kohli gets criticised for being too slow in the format, however, the India batter scored the 100 at a strike rate of around 158 to shup his critics. Kohli's brilliace helped Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets as the visitors chased down the 187-run target easily. Twitter hailed 'Chase King' Kohli and one of the tweets included Mohammed Amir's praise. Amir called Kohli 'The Only Real King' which ingited a social media war between Kohli and Babar Azam fans.

Amir has been critical of Babar's batting in the past. Fans of the Pakistani captain felt that by calling Kohli 'The only King', he was taking potshots on Babar. Kohli and Babar fans began to attack each other with jokes and memes. Take a look at the best reactions below.

Babar still ahead of Kohli

Babar Azam has completed nine tone in T20s. three of which have come in international cricket. Kohli, on the other hand, has seven T20 tons and is two behind Babar, in this race. Kohli also has just one T20I hundred to his name, which he completed in Asia Cup 2022 vs Afghanistan.

How can RCB qualify for IPL 2023 playoffs?

RCB have done themselves a huge favour by winning the match vs SRH on Thursday night. They now have 14 points from 13 games and need one more to inch closer to playoffs. Getting to 16 points will still not ensure their qualification as Mumbai Indians (MI) too can achieve the same number on Sunday night. So, even if RCB beat Gujarat Titans (GT) in their last league clash, they will have to wait for the result of the MI vs SRH clash to know their fate in the championship.

