Virat Kohli becomes 1st India batsman to score ton in Pink Ball Test

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday became the first batsman from the country to score a century in the pink ball Test when he notched up his 27th ton on the second day of the iconic day-night match against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The 31-year-old swashbuckling batsman achieved the feat in India's first innings when he tucked the third delivery of the 68th over by Taijul Islam past square leg for two runs. It was also Kohli's 20 Test hundred and 41st international century as skipper.

Kohli eventually finished with 136 runs, including 18 boundaries, as India declared their first innings at 347 for nine in reply to Bangladesh's first innings lowly total of 106.

En route to his knock, Kohli also stitched a crucial 94-run partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara (55) for the third wicket and 99-run stand with Ajinkya Rahane (51) for the fourth wicket to help India take a 241-run lead in the first innings.

Besides this, the knock was also Kohli's 70th ton overall in the international cricket. The Indian skipper is now just one century short of equalling former Australia captain Ricky Ponting's record of 71 tons in international cricket.

On Friday, top-ranked India became the ninth country to play under lights in the longest format of the game since Australia and New Zealand played the first-ever pink ball match in 2015.