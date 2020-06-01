हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli best batsman in the world currently, believes Kumar Sangakkara

Sangakkara's comments came during an Instagram live session with former Zimbabwe pacer Pommie Mbangwa for Cric Mate.  

Virat Kohli best batsman in the world currently, believes Kumar Sangakkara
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara believes India skipper Virat Kohli is currently the best batsman in the world.

Sangakkara on Monday participated in an Instagram live session with former Zimbabwe pacer Pommie Mbangwa for Cric Mate.

"Virat Kohli," said Sangakkara when asked about naming the current best batsman in the world.

When he was asked to name the best bowler in the world at present, the former left-handed batsman said: "I think when it comes to spin, you have to admire Nathan Lyon. What he has done over the last few years, it has been incredible. The way he has bowled, it was not easy for any orthodox bowler coming in the game with his modern-day batsmen. He is incredible, probably worth saying, he is the best spinner".

"When it comes to a fast bowler, in English conditions, you have to go with a guy like James Anderson, he is exceptional. But you also have to go with guys who can bowl in any conditions, so guys like Mitchell Starc, maybe even Jasprit Bumrah if he can keep his fitness. They are the kinds of bowlers who can challenge the batsmen with the kind of firepower they have," he added.

During the chat, the current MCC President was asked to pick the best bowler of all times and he named his former teammate Muttiah Muralitharan as best spinner and Wasim Akram as best fast bowler.

"Fast bowler, definitely Wasim Akram, without a doubt. When it comes to spin bowling, it would definitely be Shane Warne. I, of course, had the luxury of not facing Muttiah Muralitharan and Chaminda Vaas in international cricket, having kept to Murali, I will always say he is the best spinner to ever play the game," Sangakkara said.

Muralitharan played 133 Tests and is at the top spot in the list of leading wicket-takers in the longest format of the game.
 

Tags:
Virat KohliKumar SangakkaraPommie MbangwaWasim AkramCricket
Next
Story

Speedster Kagiso Rabada committed to playing for South Africa
  • 1,90,535Confirmed
  • 5,394Deaths

Full coverage

  • 61,72,448Confirmed
  • 3,72,136Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M38S

Superfast Zee: Watch top 50 news stories of the day