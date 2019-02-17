हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ICC Test Player Rankings

Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara continue to dominate ICC Test rankings

Kohli is leading the points table with 922 points while Pujara is placed on the third spot with 881 points.

Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI

Indian batsman Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara continued to dominate the ICC Test Player Rankings, which were released on Sunday. 

Kohli is leading the points table with 922 points while Pujara is placed on the third spot with 881 points. However, no other Indian batsman figures in the top-10 list. 

Amongst the all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja is the only player who figures in the top-10 list, on the third spot. 

As far as the bowlers are concerned, Jadeja and Ravinchandran Ashwin are currently placed on the fith and 10th spot, respectively. 

Sri Lankan batsman Kusal Perera has jumped 58 places to a career-best 40th position, after an astonishing performance which helped his team register a thrilling one-wicket victory over South Africa. 

Perera scored 153 runs after Sri Lanka were handed a steep total of 304, which played a key role in the side emerging victorious by just one wicket. 

Pace bowler Pat Cummins has claimed the top spot in the ICC Player Rankings for Test bowlers, becoming the first Australian to achieve this unique distinction since Glenn Mcgrath.

Cummins as well as James Anderson have moved on to the No 1 and No 2 spot in the rankings, displacing Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada following an unexpected defeat for South Africa in the first Test at Durban againsr Sri Lanka.

