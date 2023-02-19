Watch: Virat Kohli Confronts Nitin Menon while Fielding - Video Goes Viral

India secured a six-wicket victory against Australia in the ongoing series in the second Test match held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, taking a 2-0 lead. Despite the victory, there was a sour moment for Indian fans as star batter Virat Kohli was dismissed for 44 in the first innings. Kohli's dismissal left many fans shocked as replays showed that the ball was striking the pad and bat at the same time. However, the on-field and third umpire concluded that the ball touched the pad, and Kohli was given out with DRS showing an umpire's call.

Kohli's reaction to the decision was captured in a clip that went viral on social media. He was seen walking towards Nitin Memon, the umpire, as Australia's second innings started on Day 2 and confronting him on the decision. This incident divided opinions among the cricket fraternity across the world, with some believing that it was a wrong call while others praised the umpires for their bold decision.

In the second innings, Kohli once again looked in fine form but was dismissed for 20 runs. India was in big trouble at 137-7 in the first innings, but a stunning century partnership with Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin put India back on track. Earlier, Australia took a one-run lead, but Indian spinners destroyed the Australian unit with a stunning display that saw them take nine wickets in the morning session of Day 3. Ravindra Jadeja took a seven-wicket haul, which ensured that Australia made just 113 runs.

India's victory against Australia was impressive, but Kohli's controversial dismissal was a topic of discussion in the cricket world. The incident demonstrated the importance of accurate decision-making in cricket matches, and it highlighted the challenges faced by umpires in making difficult calls in high-pressure situations. Despite the controversy, Kohli's contribution to the team's victory was significant, and his performance in the upcoming matches could be crucial to India's success in the series.