Virat Kohli Gets Angry After Fan Calls Him 'Chokli' During Practice Session In Sri Lanka- Watch Viral Video

Virat Kohli, the star Indian cricketer, recently had an unsettling encounter with a fan while shadow practicing with his teammates. The fan began chanting "Chokli-Chokli," a derogatory term that trolls use on social media to criticize Kohli.

Kohli arrived in Sri Lanka on Monday morning. However, the first practice session for the ODI squad was canceled due to rain in Colombo. The following day, Kohli participated in his first net session since the T20 World Cup final. Although the official practice footage from the BCCI hasn't been released yet, fan-recorded clips shared on X show Kohli striking the ball well.

Someone called Virat Kohli a chokli in front of him in the dressing room of Colombo ground in Sri Lanka, after which Virat got angry.



No way now Lankan fan's also owning Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/ru4KbRUfBX (@rushiii_12) July 31, 2024

What Is Chokli?

"Chokli" is a derogatory term used by trolls on social media to disparage Virat Kohli, combining his surname with the word "choking." It reflects the belief that Kohli underperforms in crucial, high-pressure matches for India. The term became popular following India's elimination from the 2019 World Cup, where Kohli was out for just 1 run. This dismissal marked the third time Kohli had been out for 1 run in an ICC knockout game, with similar failures occurring in the 2015 World Cup semifinal against Australia and the 2017 Champions Trophy final against Pakistan.

In the past month, Kohli spent time in London with his wife Anushka Sharma and their children, Vamika and Akaay. During their stay, he was seen attending a kirtan and spending quality time with his family. Kohli was also spotted at a flower shop with his second-born, Akaay. The upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka will be Kohli’s first 50-over match for India since the 2023 World Cup final on November 19, after he announced his retirement from T20 internationals with a Player of the Match performance.

Virat Kohli's Stunning Record Against Sri Lanka

With the Champions Trophy 2025 just seven months away and Virat Kohli a certain selection for the tournament, the star Indian batter is expected to bring his best game to the field in pursuit of another ICC title. Kohli’s impressive record against Sri Lanka is a strong indication of his form and confidence. Having made his debut against Sri Lanka in 2008, Kohli has consistently excelled against them, amassing 2595 runs from 25 ODIs at an average of 63.26, including 10 centuries.

Kohli’s dominance extends significantly at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium, where his statistics are even more remarkable. In 11 ODIs at this venue, he has scored 644 runs, including four centuries, with a stunning average of 107.3. One of his most notable recent performances came during the 2023 Asia Cup against Pakistan, where Kohli delivered an unbeaten 122, helping India secure a commanding 228-run victory over their rivals. These statistics underscore Kohli’s ability to excel against Sri Lanka and at crucial venues, setting the stage for a powerful performance in the upcoming Champions Trophy.