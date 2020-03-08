हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli hails India's efforts after defeat in Women's T20 World Cup final

Despite the Indian women`s cricket team suffering a defeat in the final of the ICC Women`s T20 World Cup against Australia, Virat Kohli on Sunday hailed the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side`s efforts throughout the tournament.

Virat Kohli hails India&#039;s efforts after defeat in Women&#039;s T20 World Cup final
Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI

New Delhi: Despite the Indian women`s cricket team suffering a defeat in the final of the ICC Women`s T20 World Cup against Australia, Virat Kohli on Sunday hailed the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side`s efforts throughout the tournament.

Kohli took to Twitter and wrote: "Proud of all the efforts put in by the Indian Women`s Cricket Team throughout their #T20WorldCup campaign. I`m confident that you girls will bounce back stronger than ever. @BCCIWomen."

On International Women`s Day, Australia women displayed an all-round performance to defeat India by 85 runs and win their fifth title here at the Women's T20 World Cup.

After opting to bat first in the decider, Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy played knocks of 78* and 75 runs, respectively to take Australia`s score to 184/4 in the allotted twenty overs.

During India`s chase, Megan Schutt and Jess Jonassen picked four and three wickets, respectively to bundle out India on 99 runs. Before this edition, Australia had won the tournament in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2018.

Also, the final of the tournament between India and Australia witnessed the highest attendance for a women`s cricket match globally. 86,174 people attended the ICC Women`s T20 World Cup final at MCG. 

Tags:
ICC Women's T20 World CupIndia vs AustraliaBeth MooneyAlyssa HealyVirat Kohli
Next
Story

Women's T20 World Cup: Record-breaking Beth Mooney named Player of the Tournament

Must Watch

PT1M18S

Delhi Police Special Cell detains two suspects of ISIS module