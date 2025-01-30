Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium witnessed scenes of unparalleled cricketing euphoria as Virat Kohli, the undisputed face of Indian cricket, returned to the Ranji Trophy after a staggering 13-year hiatus. Kohli, who last played domestic first-class cricket in 2012, is set to don the Delhi jersey once again in their clash against Railways on January 30. The anticipation surrounding his comeback has ignited a frenzy among fans, with videos of long queues outside the stadium as early as 7 AM going viral.

A BCCI Directive Brings Stars Back to Domestic Cricket

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made a concerted push to revitalize domestic cricket, mandating senior players to participate in the Ranji Trophy to remain eligible for national selection. This directive has led to the return of stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Shubman Gill to the tournament, with Kohli’s inclusion being the biggest headline of them all.

Intense Preparations Ahead of the Match

Kohli has left no stone unturned in his preparation. Before joining the Delhi squad, he underwent rigorous training in Mumbai under former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar, focusing particularly on countering short-pitched deliveries. Upon his return to Delhi, he participated in an intense practice session under the captaincy of Ayush Badoni at Arun Jaitley Stadium, fine-tuning his red-ball game ahead of the much-anticipated match.

Unprecedented Fan Frenzy and Security Measures

The mere prospect of watching Kohli back in action at the domestic level has sent cricket lovers into a frenzy. With the entry being free on a first-come, first-serve basis, thousands have thronged the stadium, eager to witness their hero live. Security has been ramped up to manage the overwhelming crowd, underscoring the impact Kohli’s presence has on the sport.

Kohli’s Storied Ranji Trophy Journey

Virat Kohli made his Ranji Trophy debut in November 2006 against Tamil Nadu. In 23 appearances, he has accumulated 1,547 runs, including five centuries. However, since making his Test debut in 2011, Kohli has played only one domestic first-class match, making his return all the more significant.

Live Streaming Details for Delhi vs Railways Match

For fans unable to make it to the stadium, the match will be available for live streaming:

Match Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025

Start Time: 9:30 AM IST (Toss at 9:00 AM IST)

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Live Streaming Platform: JioCinema App and Website

Live Telecast: Not available on TV

JioCinema’s decision to stream the match reflects the soaring demand from fans to witness Kohli’s return.

Key Players to Watch

Virat Kohli (Delhi): The biggest attraction, Kohli’s presence elevates the contest to must-watch status.

Yash Dhull (Delhi): The former U-19 World Cup-winning captain will relish the opportunity to bat alongside Kohli.

Navdeep Saini (Delhi): The pacer’s experience will be crucial in leading Delhi’s bowling attack.

Karn Sharma (Railways): The veteran all-rounder will play a pivotal role in Railways’ challenge.

What Kohli’s Return Means for Indian Cricket

Kohli’s return to domestic cricket is a massive boost for the Ranji Trophy. Over the years, the tournament has often lacked star power, but the presence of marquee players like Kohli adds prestige and increased viewership. For Kohli, this match offers a vital opportunity to fine-tune his red-ball form ahead of crucial international fixtures.