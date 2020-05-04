Virat Kohli pays homage to Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, 4 other security personnel martyred in Handwara encounter

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has paid tribute to Colonel Ashutosh Sharma and four other security personnel who were martyred in an encounter with terrorists in North Kashmir's Handwara district.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Kohli posted a collage comprising of all the five soldiers who lost their lives in Handwara encounter and extended his condolences to their families.

Describing these army personnel as 'true heroes', the 31-year-old captain further said that the sacrifices of these soldiers must not be forgetten.

"Those who don't forget their duty in any circumstances are true heroes. Their sacrifices must not be forgotten. I bow my head to the army personnel & the policemen who lost their lives at Handwara and sincerely send my condolences to their families and wish them peace.Jai Hind," Kohli tweeted.

On Sunday, five security officers, four from the Indian Army — including the Commanding Officer of a unit of Indian Army's counter-insurgency force Colonel Ashutosh Sharma and Major Anuj Sood, and one officer of the Jammu and Kashmir Police were martyred in the encounter that took place in Chanjmulla area of Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara. Two terrorists were also been killed in the encounter.

According to sources in the Army, the Army unit was trying to prevent a civilian hostage situation when the encounter ensued. They were successful in evacuating the civilians.

The encounter started on Saturday (May 2) after the security forces succeeded in trapping the terrorists inside the house located in the forest of Handwara.