Virat Kohli presents signed JERSEY to Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, pic goes VIRAL

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz received an autographed Team India jersey from star India batter Virat Kohli following India’s Test series win over Bangladesh on Sunday (December 25). The all-rounder took to social media to share with his fans this heart-warming gesture by Virat.

Virat gave the all-rounder an autographed jersey featuring his name and iconic jersey number 18. “Special souvenir from one of the greatest cricketer Virat Kohli,” said Miraz in his post caption.

Miraz was one of Bangladesh’s stars in this home series. In the ODI series that Bangladesh won by 2-1, Miraz scored 141 runs at an average of 141.00, with 100 not out being his best score. He also took four wickets in the series. He was given the ‘Man of the Series’ award for his all-round performances.

In the Test series, he took eleven wickets in two Tests, including a five-wicket haul in the second Test. He finished as the leading wicket-taker in the series. He also contributed 53 runs with the bat in the series, with best score of 25.

Earlier opting to bat first, Bangladesh was bundled out for 227 in the first innings, with Mominul Haque (84) being the top-scorer. Umesh Yadav (4/25) and Ravichandran Ashwin (4/71) impressed with the ball for India. India gained an 87-run lead in the match and were bundled out for 314 in their first innings.

Rishabh Pant (93) and Shreyas Iyer (87) posted valuable knocks with the bat. Taijul Islam (4/74) and Shakib al Hasan (4/79) were the standout bowlers for the hosts. Bangladesh outscored themselves in their second innings, bundled out for 231 runs. Litton Das (73) and Zakir Hasan (51) scored valuable half-centuries, while lower middle-order/lower order Nurul Hasan (31) and Taskin Ahmed (31) also scored some important runs after Bangladesh was six down for 113.

Axar Patel (3/68) was the leading bowler for India. Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj took two wickets. Umesh also got a wicket. Bangladesh had lead of 144 runs in the match and gave a target of 145 runs to India. India was down 74/7, but Ravichandran Ashwin (42*) and Shreyas Iyer (29*) took India to a seven-wicket win. Ravichandran Ashwin was declared the player of the match for his match-winning knock in the second inning.

(with ANI inputs)