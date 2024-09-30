Virat Kohli Survives Run-Out Scare, Rishabh Pant Apologizes With A Hug, Video Goes Viral- WATCH

IND vs BAN: On Day 4 of the second Test between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur, Indian cricket fans experienced a moment of tension as Virat Kohli narrowly escaped a run-out that could have cost India dearly. Still striving to regain his dominant form in Test cricket, Kohli found himself in a tricky situation during India's first innings when a miscommunication between him and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant nearly resulted in his dismissal.

The drama unfolded shortly after the dismissal of Shubman Gill, who had contributed a solid 39 runs to India's scoreboard. Shakib Al Hasan, in a superb spell of bowling, claimed Gill's wicket, bringing Kohli to the crease. This marked a crucial moment for Kohli, who has been seeking to silence critics and reclaim his form following a lean patch in the longest format. However, just as he stepped onto the field, the Indian captain was immediately put under pressure.

In the 19th over, Kohli faced Khaled Ahmed's bowling and attempted a risky single after the ball edged onto his pads. The Bangladesh pacer quickly reacted, collecting the ball and aiming for the stumps with an underarm throw. Kohli, already halfway down the pitch and fully expecting to be run out, seemed to resign himself to his fate. But luck was on his side—Khaled missed the stumps by a narrow margin, giving Kohli an unexpected lifeline.

The stadium collectively held its breath during the close call, with fans and players alike watching the tense moment unfold. After realizing how close India came to losing one of their key players, Rishabh Pant, who was batting with Kohli at the time, ran over to the senior batter, hugged him, and offered an apology for the miscommunication. Pant's gesture was as much a sign of relief as it was a heartfelt moment of camaraderie between the two players.

Luck favours the brave



Kohli survives to hug it out with Pant in the middle #IDFCFirstBankTestSeries #JioCinemaSports #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/XVDyR0ffD3 September 30, 2024

While the near run-out incident may have rattled Kohli momentarily, he continued with determination, knowing that his presence at the crease would be vital for India’s chances. The rest of the session saw both players focus on building a steady partnership, pushing India towards a competitive position in the match.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh was bowled out for 233 in their first innings, with Mominul Haque standing as the lone warrior for his team, scoring an unbeaten 107. India's bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, dismantled the Bangladesh lineup swiftly after play resumed following two days of rain disruption.