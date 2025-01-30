Cricket fans are in for a treat as Virat Kohli gears up for his much-anticipated return to the Ranji Trophy after 12 years. The Delhi vs Railways Elite Group D clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi has now become the focal point of domestic cricket, thanks to Kohli’s presence. This match, originally not scheduled for broadcast, will now be available for live streaming, marking a significant shift in viewership dynamics.

Why Does This Match Matter?

While neither Delhi nor Railways have a realistic shot at making the knockout rounds, the sheer buzz surrounding Kohli’s return has elevated this contest to must-watch status. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) usually schedules one marquee Ranji Trophy match for live broadcast per round. Initially, the Karnataka vs Haryana fixture featuring KL Rahul was the priority, but the overwhelming demand from fans has led to the inclusion of the Delhi vs Railways match in the streaming lineup.

Kohli’s last Ranji Trophy appearance was in November 2012, and since then, he has established himself as one of the finest batsmen in the world. This homecoming not only strengthens domestic cricket but also provides younger players in the Delhi squad an invaluable opportunity to share the field with an icon.

When and Where Can You Watch Delhi vs Railways Live?

For fans eager to watch Virat Kohli in action, here’s everything you need to know about the live streaming and telecast details:

Match Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025

Start Time: 9:30 AM IST (Toss at 9:00 AM IST)

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Live Streaming: JioCinema App and Website

Live Telecast: Not available on TV

With JioCinema stepping in as the official streaming platform, fans across India can tune in seamlessly to watch the action unfold.

Who Are the Key Players to Watch?

Virat Kohli (Delhi): The main attraction, Kohli will be looking to make a strong impact and find his rhythm ahead of international assignments.

Yash Dhull (Delhi): The former India U-19 captain has been impressive in domestic cricket and will relish the chance to bat alongside Kohli.

Navdeep Saini (Delhi): The pacer, who has international experience, will look to test the Railways' batting lineup.

Karn Sharma (Railways): The seasoned all-rounder and former IPL stalwart will be key in leading Railways’ challenge.

How Will Kohli’s Return Impact Domestic Cricket?

The return of senior Indian players like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul to domestic cricket aligns with BCCI’s push to strengthen the Ranji Trophy. Previously, the tournament often lacked star power, but with more top-tier players featuring, the competition is receiving much-needed attention.

For Kohli, this match provides a crucial opportunity to fine-tune his red-ball game and spend time in the middle. His presence alone is expected to draw a sizable crowd to the Arun Jaitley Stadium, further reinforcing the significance of domestic cricket.