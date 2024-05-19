Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2750601
NewsCricket
VIRAT KOHLI

Virat Kohli's Reaction As Dinesh Karthik Explains How MS Dhoni's 110 Meter Six Helped RCB Win Goes Viral - Watch

In the riveting post-match celebration, the spotlight turned to Dinesh Karthik as he revealed the improbable role Dhoni played in RCB's fightback.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: May 19, 2024, 01:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Virat Kohli's Reaction As Dinesh Karthik Explains How MS Dhoni's 110 Meter Six Helped RCB Win Goes Viral - Watch

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium witnessed grand theater on Saturday as the Royal Challengers Bangalore secured an exhilarating 27-run victory over the Chennai Super Kings in a virtual IPL 2024 playoff quarterfinal. In a match of tremendous consequence, Faf du Plessis' men kept their nerve to book a playoff berth in dramatic fashion, thanks to MS Dhoni's defiant resistance...and then, bizarrely, a little help from the CSK legend himself.

Also Read: RCB Fans Celebrate Historic Playoff Qualification In Crazy Fashion After RCB vs CSK Game In IPL 2024, Video Goes Viral - Watch

Dinesh Karthik Reveals Dhoni's Unlikely Assist

In the riveting post-match celebration, the spotlight turned to Dinesh Karthik as he revealed the improbable role Dhoni played in RCB's fightback. With CSK needing 17 off the last over, Dhoni launched a colossal 110-meter six off Yash Dayal's first delivery, but that monster hit proved a blessing in disguise for the Bengaluru side. "MS Dhoni hitting that six outside the ground was the best thing that happened," Karthik exclaimed. "It gave us a new ball which was much better to bowl with."

The Catalyst for Kohli's Euphoric Reaction

Karthik's astonishing revelation prompted Virat Kohli's epic reaction, captured gloriously on camera. The former RCB skipper, known for his intense passion, was seen in joyous disbelief, animatedly celebrating Dayal's heroics with unabashed glee. The new ball proved the ultimate difference as Dayal maintained his composure, dismissing Dhoni off the very next delivery before stemming the run flow to seal a morale-boosting victory for the playoffs-bound RCB.

A Resurgence for the Ages

Reflecting on their remarkable turnaround, Karthik hailed his side's resilience in the face of adversity. "People will remember this RCB team for a very long time," he asserted. "The way we've come back after losing 7 of the first 8 games, winning 6 in a row...it's something special." His rousing address epitomized RCB's roller-coaster campaign that appeared doomed until their latest triumphs reignited hopes of a maiden IPL crown. From the ashes of elimination, du Plessis has molded an inspired outfit, peaking at the ideal moment.

The Rivals' Contrasting Emotions

While jubilation reigned in the RCB camp, the CSK dugout was crestfallen as their four-time champions bowed out in heartbreaking fashion. Dhoni's typically phlegmatic presence couldn't mask the disappointment, his herculean 110m six ultimately benefiting the opposition in cruel irony. As the stakes exponentially increase, RCB have momentum on their side, propelled by self-belief and memories of this unforgettable Chinnaswamy thriller where Dhoni's defiance ultimately paved their path to playoff glory.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How will Kejriwal save Bibhav Kumar?
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court's big questions to the Election Commission
DNA Video
DNA: Congress 'left' Kejriwal's support?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Fraud' in AIIMS
DNA Video
DNA: Who is 'powerful' in the fifth phase?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Adhir-Kharge clash over Mamata?
DNA Video
DNA: 'PoK will become part of India..' says CM Yogi
DNA Video
DNA: ₹37.5 crore seized by ED belongs to Alamgir
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Saran seat special?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Indians so angry?